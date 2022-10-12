Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

MANILA, Philippines — Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University is the top Philippine university as it surged in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, overtaking the state-run University of the Philippines.

From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere state university, sank to the 801-1000 bracket from the 601-800 bracket last year.

THE gave Ateneo an overall score of 45.0-46.9, which is based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. UP, meanwhile, got an overall score of 29.8-33.9.

Two other Philippine universities made it into the rankings, namely De La Salle University and Mapúa University which placed in the 1201-1500 and 1501+ brackets with scores of 18.4-24.3 and 10.4-18.3, respectively.

Cebu Technological University, Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology, University of Santo Tomas, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Tarlac Agricultural University and Visayas State University submitted data for inclusion in the rankings, but did not make the cut.

Universities excluded from the rankings are those that were unable to publish at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications within a five-year period, those that only teach in a single subject area and those that do not teach undergraduates.

University of Oxford topped the THE rankings globally, while China’s Tsinghua University was the top Asian university and the National University of Singapore was the top Southeast Asian university.