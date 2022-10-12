^

Headlines

Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 11:27am
Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking
Photo shows a building in Ateneo De Manila University.
Ateneo de Manila University / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University is the top Philippine university as it surged in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, overtaking the state-run University of the Philippines.

From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere state university, sank to the 801-1000 bracket from the 601-800 bracket last year.

THE gave Ateneo an overall score of 45.0-46.9, which is based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. UP, meanwhile, got an overall score of 29.8-33.9.

Two other Philippine universities made it into the rankings, namely De La Salle University and Mapúa University which placed in the 1201-1500 and 1501+ brackets with scores of 18.4-24.3 and 10.4-18.3, respectively.

Cebu Technological University, Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology, University of Santo Tomas, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Tarlac Agricultural University and Visayas State University submitted data for inclusion in the rankings, but did not make the cut.

Universities excluded from the rankings are those that were unable to publish at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications within a five-year period, those that only teach in a single subject area and those that do not teach undergraduates.

University of Oxford topped the THE rankings globally, while China’s Tsinghua University was the top Asian university and the National University of Singapore was the top Southeast Asian university.

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

MAPUA UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects
play

Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects

By Xave Gregorio | 17 hours ago
"It took me 10 years to clean my river so there will be no flooding, tapos sasarhan niyo iyong daan ng river ko?" she sa...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sets 3 conditions for lifting health emergency

DOH sets 3 conditions for lifting health emergency

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health may recommend to President Marcos the lifting of the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy on 'blacklist': We expect more Chinese tourists in Philippines after pandemic

Embassy on 'blacklist': We expect more Chinese tourists in Philippines after pandemic

18 hours ago
The embassy did not directly contradict a claim that POGO operations have put the Philippines on a "tourism blacklist".
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to DOTr execs: Enhance maritime, aviation sectors

Marcos to DOTr execs: Enhance maritime, aviation sectors

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered transportation officials to step up measures that will enhance the country’s maritime and...
Headlines
fbtw
Appeals court junks Ressa cyber libel appeal; Supreme Court next

Appeals court junks Ressa cyber libel appeal; Supreme Court next

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Ressa, in a statement, said she is disappointed by the ruling but was not surprised. "This is a reminder of the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Raffy Tulfo proposes full scholarship, equal hazard pay for nurses

Raffy Tulfo proposes full scholarship, equal hazard pay for nurses

5 minutes ago
“We should be sensitive sa mga needs ng ating mga nurses. Kailangan natin silang alagaan at tratuhin nang maayos. We...
Headlines
fbtw
China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

2 hours ago
“The report of 'tourist blacklist' is misinformation. China has not placed the Philippines on its blacklist for tourism,”...
Headlines
fbtw
'Maymay' seen to weaken into LPA as it nears land

'Maymay' seen to weaken into LPA as it nears land

3 hours ago
Maymay was last spotted 305 kilometers east of Baler in Aurora, moving southwest very slowly.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks last DQ case vs Marcos

Comelec junks last DQ case vs Marcos

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has junked the last disqualification case filed against President Marcos as it affirmed its First...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Police clearance has &lsquo;no impact&rsquo;

PNP: Police clearance has ‘no impact’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Issuance of police clearance “has little or no impact” on crime prevention, a ranking Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with