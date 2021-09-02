UP, La Salle slip in Times' world university ranking

Composite photo shows the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City and De La Salle University in Taft, Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine universities were down in the list of world universities by the 2022 Times Higher Education Rankings published on Thursday.

State-run University of the Philippines slipped to the 601-800 bracket against being in the 401-500 last year. De La Salle University in Manila, meanwhile, stood at the 1,201+ from its 1001+ bracket the year before.

The two are the only schools in the country to have made it to the list. Times, a London-based global university league table, did not say why UP and La Salle dropped.

But early this year, both also went down in Times' Asian university rankings. UP placed 84th from its 65th spot, while La Salle was at the 401+ from the 301-350 bracket.

In another world university ranking by the Quacquarelli Symonds, UP and University of Santo Tomas also fell to the 399th spot and in the 1001-1200 bracket, respectively.

Times said it assessed data on more than 1,600 institutions to come up with its list. It added it used 13 indicators: teaching (30%), research (30%), citations (30%), international outlook (7.5%), and industry income (2.5%).

Topping Times' world rankings is University of Oxford in the UK, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University tying at second, Stanford University at fourth and University of Cambrige in the UK at fifth place.

No Asian university made it to the Top 10, but China's Peking and Tsinghua universities were at 16th, while National University of Singapore was at 21st.