^

Headlines

For Filipinos, fake news is a problem they blame on social media influencers

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 10:08am
For Filipinos, fake news is a problem they blame on social media influencers
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly nine out of 10 Filipinos believe that fake news is a problem in the country which a small majority of them blame on social media influencers, bloggers and vloggers.

A new survey by private pollster Pulse Asia released Tuesday revealed that 86% of Filipino adults say that false news or fake news is a problem, while only 14% say otherwise.

According to the poll, 58% of Filipinos see social media influencers, bloggers and vloggers as peddlers of fake news about government and politics, followed by journalists at 40%, national politicians at 37% and local politicians at 30%.

Filipinos said the top sources of fake news about the government and politics come from the internet or television which is statistically tied at 68% and 67%, respectively. Radio comes in far third with 32% viewing it as a source of misinformation.

Filipinos are split as to whether they are sure that the political news they consume is real, with 44% saying they are certain that what they read is not fake, while another 44% say they are unsure.

Still, 55% said they are confident of Filipinos’ ability to discern whether the political news they encounter is truthful and only 7% say otherwise.

The survey was conducted from September 17 to 21, using face-to-face interviews. It was based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above.

Fake news has long been seen as a scourge in the largely online Philippines, so much so that lawmakers have tried to legislate penalties for spreading false information.

The latest attempt to punish the spreading of fake news came from Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who filed Senate Bill No. 1296 which seeks to make the creation and dissemination of disinformation a content-related offense under the anti-cybercrime law. 

But for digital rights group Democracy.net.PH, the only constitutional means to fight fake news is the spreading of more facts.

“The only constitutionally-acceptable means of fighting fake news and disinformation is the more aggressive dissemination of factual news and information,” Democracy.net.PH’s Tess Termulo told Philstar.com in an online exchange.

FAKE NEWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

20 hours ago
The law entails all subscribers to give their names and addresses to their service providers, raising concerns on security...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking
play

What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking

By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Ma'am, my two companions are dead so you need to come with me because they will kill me next."
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Daily COVID-19 cases could hit 8,000

DOH: Daily COVID-19 cases could hit 8,000

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Daily COVID-19 cases nationwide could breach 8,000 by the end of October due to declining compliance with minimum public health...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel up by P6.85, gasoline by P1.20

Diesel up by P6.85, gasoline by P1.20

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
A substantial hike in the prices of petroleum products will be implemented by oil companies today, ending successive weeks...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues
play

PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues

1 day ago
The chief of the Philippine National Police’s custodial unit has been relieved of his post after former Sen. Leila de...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
POGO tax take to improve, still far from expectations

POGO tax take to improve, still far from expectations

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The government is expected to collect higher revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operations this year as the economy...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos tests positive for COVID-19

Abalos tests positive for COVID-19

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace extends term of coterminous OP staff

Palace extends term of coterminous OP staff

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang has extended the term of coterminous officials and employees in the Office of the President until the end...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine consulate staff in Honolulu killed by husband

By Pia Lee Brago | 11 hours ago
A staff of the Philippine consulate general in Honolulu was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in her apartment.
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco October billing down P0.073 per kwh

Meralco October billing down P0.073 per kwh

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Electricity rates in areas serviced by the Manila Electric Co. went down this month on lower generation charge and feed-in-tariff...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with