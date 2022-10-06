^

Headlines

Philippines to UN rights council: Marcos gov't doing 'transformation' reform of justice, law enforcement

Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 10:22am
Philippines to UN rights council: Marcos gov't doing 'transformation' reform of justice, law enforcement
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla with acting UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif on October 4, 2022
Department of Justice release

MANILA, Philippines — The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is undertaking a “transformational reform” of its justice and law enforcement sectors, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Human rights watchdogs, however, stressed there is a disconnect between the government’s rhetoric and the situation on the ground.

At the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council, Remulla claimed the Marcos administration has a “deeply human approach” to law enforcement and the internationally-condemned “war on drugs.” He cited the president’s reminder to the Philippine National Police that the use of force must only be utilized when necessary.

“President Marcos has refocused the anti-illegal drug campaign — tackling the source of the problem. He has stated that criminal masterminds must be apprehended and punished, not small scale users on the street,” Remulla said, adding the government’s focus is the rehabilitation, prevention, and assistance to victims and their families.

Remulla added the justice department is aiming to have 5,000 persons deprived of their liberty released by June 2022, working closely with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Supreme Court, and streamlining the investigative and accountability processes of prosecutors and law enforcement agents.

“We want to inject human rights into every step of our law enforcement and judicial processes… We are reforming our system to deliver what our people deserve — real justice in real time,” he said.

The justice chief also called on civil society organizations, witnesses, and families to provide information and file appropriate cases that will help the DOJ-led review panel, which is created to re-examine cases that occurred in the context of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

‘Dire’ situation remains

Human rights groups, however, said that "drug war" killings, red-tagging of rights defenders and government critics, and other violations continue without let up.

“The human rights situation in the Philippines remains dire. Domestic remedies remain largely ineffective in pursuing successful prosecution of perpetrators of extrajudicial killings and other violations,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said in an oral statement delivered during the council’s session.

For Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde, Remulla said things that the international community that has been monitoring the situation in the Philippines wants to hear.

“But the forces on the ground are doing something else altogether. There is a disconnect between rhetoric and what’s happening on the ground,” Conde said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Thursday.

“The challenge now for the Human Rights Council is to really make sure that the government makes good on those commitments,” he added.

HRW earlier criticized the council for failing to pass a resolution that will ensure continued on-the-ground scrutiny of the country’s human rights situation.

Joint Programme

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations resident coordinator for the Philippines welcomed the commitment of the Marcos administration to enhance the implementation of the UN Joint Programme.

The program, signed in July 2021, provides technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

“At the same time, I cannot help but to note that polarization and a deficit of trust among different actors remains a critical obstacle,” said Gustavo Gonzalez, UN resident coordinator for the Philippines.

In a report released last month, the UN rights office said the Philippines has taken initiatives to advance accountability for human rights abuses, but access to justice remains very limited.

“Numerous victims and their families still await justice. So, in the time remaining in the Joint Programme, together with other efforts, concrete progress on accountability is expected—to help bring about human rights reforms that will prevent recurring violations,” said acting UN rights office chief Nada Al-Nashif.

HUMAN RIGHTS

UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remulla tells UN: Philippines strengthening HR mechanisms

Remulla tells UN: Philippines strengthening HR mechanisms

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday met with the United Nations acting high commissioner for human rights in...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Former executive secretary Victor Rodriguez yesterday confirmed that he is no longer part of the Marcos Cabinet even as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat season is over

Habagat season is over

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday officially declared the end of...
Headlines
fbtw
Domestic helpers in Hong Kong get P750 pay hike

Domestic helpers in Hong Kong get P750 pay hike

11 hours ago
Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong are getting a salary increase equivalent to P750, the Department of Migrant Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House off to good start in 19th Congress

Speaker: House off to good start in 19th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
More than two months since the 19th Congress convened, the House of Representatives has gotten off to a good start, having...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Another P11.5 billion released for COVID-19 allowance

Another P11.5 billion released for COVID-19 allowance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P11.5 billion in COVID allowance that will benefit over 1.6 million health...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change adaptation on top of Marcos agenda

Climate change adaptation on top of Marcos agenda

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Building the country’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change adaptation are on top of the administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Go to government, Pinoys: Patronize MSMEs to boost economy

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has urged the government and Filipinos to patronize micro, small and medium enterprises, which he said play a vital role in revitalizing communities and boosting the economy.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO seeks to fulfill 90% of license plate backlog before end of 2023

LTO seeks to fulfill 90% of license plate backlog before end of 2023

18 hours ago
The LTO said it will use its own plant to produce a percentage of the required license plates.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Measles, rubella cases 153% higher than 2021

DOH: Measles, rubella cases 153% higher than 2021

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The number of measles and rubella infections this year was 153% higher than the 178 cases recorded during the same period...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with