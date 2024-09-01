^

Headlines

24,000 ACMs for 2025 polls delivered – Comelec

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2024 | 12:00pm
24,000 ACMs for 2025 polls delivered â�� Comelec
This photo shows Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia.
Released / Commission on Elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday disclosed that 24,000 units out of the 110,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) to be used in the 2025 midterm elections have already been delivered.

“Right now, we already have (over) 24,000 machines – 17,400 of which are now being kept at the Biñan (Laguna) warehouse while 7,000 are in the custody of Customs here in the Philippines, but these will soon be released,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said at a press briefing in Laguna.

Garcia added South Korean firm Miru Systems has exceeded their expectation for August in terms of machine delivery.

“Miru’s commitment for August is only 20,000, but there has been an excess of 4,000 in their delivery of ACMs,” he said, adding that the poll body is also expecting 2,000 ACMs to arrive in the country tomorrow.

The Comelec chief noted that they are happy that Miru has been complying with the terms of the contract.

“That is what we call milestones,” he said.

He added that for September, the Comelec expects some 30,000 machines to be delivered by Miru.

“By October, another 30,000 and in December, the balance of 110,000 will be delivered,” Garcia said.

He noted that the Comelec’s quality control office is very strict.

“Our instruction is that once they see a problem (in the machine), it should be rejected, it should be returned because for us, there is no compromise as to the quality of those (machines) being delivered to us,” he said.

As to other items to be used in the May 2025 elections, 100 percent of those have also been delivered by Miru, according to Garcia.

vuukle comment

ACM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

19 hours ago
Beijing accused a Philippine ship of deliberately running into a Chinese coast guard vessel on Saturday near a flashpoint...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a &lsquo;full battle test&rsquo;

AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a ‘full battle test’

By Roel Pareño | 13 hours ago
Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. yesterday branded the conduct of the Balikatan exercise next year as a “full...
Headlines
fbtw
Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody&rsquo;s drug war

Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody’s drug war

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
A priest known for helping the kin of victims of extrajudicial killings appealed to controversial police official Lt. Col....
Headlines
fbtw
Police have yet to penetrate KOJC&rsquo;s underground bunker

Police have yet to penetrate KOJC’s underground bunker

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A week after thousands of police officers raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound, the Philippine National Police said...
Headlines
fbtw
No impeach case filed vs VP, says House exec

No impeach case filed vs VP, says House exec

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Despite rumors that an impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte is brewing in the House of Representatives, such...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially made the electronic travel system the standard process for all international...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to bring scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao

LPA to bring scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao

1 day ago
An approaching low pressure area near Butuan City, Agusan del Norte is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers...
Headlines
fbtw
Drugs for election funds? PNP probing local execs

Drugs for election funds? PNP probing local execs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Several local chief executives are under investigation for drug trafficking to finance their campaigns in the midterm elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought on canceled ID supply contract

Probe sought on canceled ID supply contract

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate should investigate the cancellation by the Monetary Board of the contract between the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with