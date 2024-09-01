^

Headlines

Collaboration key to protecting West Philippine Sea

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2024 | 12:00pm
Collaboration key to protecting West Philippine Sea
This file photo provided by the Philippine Navy shows the BRP Andres Bonifacio along with US, Japan and India warships heading to Singapore during a naval drill in the West Philippine Sea.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines —   Marine science and geopolitical experts are now calling on the government, private sector and the international community to collaborate to protect the country’s marine environment in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid reports of massive coral destruction due to China’s continuous illegal activities in the area.

Speaking at a marine conservation forum organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute in partnership with the Embassy of Australia in the Philippines earlier this week, they said the key to achieving the goal is working together as a team.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla noted during the discussions the massive coral destruction in the WPS due to China’s reclamation activities.

She cited the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ report that showed 21,000 acres of coral reefs damaged by these illegal Chinese activities.

To combat further harmful activity, Padilla said the government stationed the biggest coast guard vessel in Escoda Shoal to prevent Chinese reclamation following the dumping of dead corals in the area.

“This is not just an AFP concern but the whole international community, and that’s why I believe that as like-minded nations, we are one in the same goal of having a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she stressed.

Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit said the joint efforts among all sectors of society and international community is necessary to protect our seas and oceans and to uphold the rules-based international order.

“We believe that in our collective pursuit of marine conservation, people are tasked not only to protect our marine resources but ensure their sustainable and responsible use. As we fight to assert our rights and safeguard our marine environment, collaborating with key stakeholders in the government, private sector and the international community is crucial,” he explained.

“The Institute calls on all sectors of society and the responsible members of the community of nations to stand together to preserve, conserve and protect our seas and oceans. Our joint efforts serve as the hull that supports the rules-based order and the mast that sustains the region’s peace, prosperity, security and stability amid the unsettling gusts by antagonistic actors,” Manhit said.

Further emphasizing the value of collaboration, the Australian embassy’s Political Second Secretary Alex Sodomaco said Australia invested P328 million in the Philippines’ civil maritime security program to strengthen maritime governance arrangements, institutional capacity-building and discussions and analyses of maritime issues.

In strengthening collaboration with the international community, non-resident fellow Mary Kristerie Baleva highlighted the value of multilateral environmental agreements like the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, which aims to reverse destructive ocean trends and restore ocean health.

“If a critical mass of states become parties to the BBNJ Agreement, there will be an additional layer of legally binding obligations that would help conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity,” she noted.

“Policy definitely needs to be informed by science, and that is the marriage we need to come up with in order to be effective stewards of marine biodiversity and ecosystems,” Baleva said.

