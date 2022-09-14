^

Headlines

UN report notes progress but says access to justice for rights abuses 'very limited'

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 11:22am
UN report notes progress but says access to justice for rights abuses 'very limited'
A relative of a victim of an extra-judicial killing attends a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on Oct. 29, 2021.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has made progress in seeking accountability for rights abuses but victims seeking justice still face challenges, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said as it urged the government to implement rights-based solutions and to end threatening rhetoric against rights defenders.

In a report released Tuesday, the UN rights office noted the government took some initiatives to advance accountability for human rights violations. It, however, stressed that "access to justice for victims of human rights violations and abuses remained very limited."

The report said that institutional and structural shortcomings like limited oversight of human rights investigations and a lack of investigation capacity and of inter-agency cooperation have yet to be addressed. The UN rights office also noted limited forensic capacity and protracted judicial processes as hindrances to seeking justice for abuses.

“Inadequate victims and witness support and protection and fear of reprisal also impacted victims’ engagement,” the UN rights office said.

RELATED: 'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

Inter-agency review panel

It added that while the government took steps to investigate some killings in the context of the government’s war on drugs through the establishment of an inter-agency review panel, these have so far not resulted in convictions and redress for victims.

Government data showed that 6,252 people were killed in anti-drug operations under the brutal campaign started by former president Rodrigo Duterte. But human rights groups estimate the the number of deaths could be several times higher.

To address the concerns, the report recommends that the government conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigation into all killings and human rights violations, and accelerate the work of the inter-agency review panel.

It also urged the government to revise legislation and policies in line with a human rights-based approach, and strengthen health-centered, human rights and evidence-based prevention, treatment and rehabilitation approaches to drug control.

The report was mandated by a UN Human Rights Council resolution that offered technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines. The text stopped short of ordering an independent, on-the-ground probe that rights groups were calling for at the time.

RELATED: Marcos Jr. reminds PNP to be reasonable in use of force

'End divisive rhetoric'

The UN rights office said it continued to receive reports of killings, arbitrary detention, and physical and legal intimidation against human and environmental defenders, journalists, lawyers, labor activists and humanitarian workers.

"They are often targets of 'red-tagging”' a tactic deployed to accuse individuals of fronting for the [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army]. This continued to put human rights defenders at risk, hampering legitimate human rights activities while eroding trust between the Government and civil society actors,” the report read.

The UN rights office called on the government to ensure the continued independence of the Commission on Human Rights, prevent and respond to human rights violations against human rights defenders, and end incitement to violence and threatening rhetoric against critics of the government.

It also urged Philippine authorities to enact and implement the proposed new legislation protecting human rights defenders, and drop charges and other sanctions targeting the legitimate work of human rights defenders.

The high commissioner also urged the government to continue the cooperation with the UN system in the implementation of the UN Joint Program on human rights, and the UN Human Rights Council to continue monitoring the human rights situation in the Philippines closely, including progress on accountability.

The 47-member council is holding its 51st session from September 12 to October 7 in Geneva, Switzerland. 

In a policy paper sent to UN member states, Human Rights Watch said the council should adopt a strong resolution addressing the situation in the Philippines, where it said there is a human rights crisis.

HUMAN RIGHTS

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

22 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker questions overcharging by PhilHealth

Lawmaker questions overcharging by PhilHealth

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
A lawmaker has criticized the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for allegedly overcharging the government regarding...
Headlines
fbtw
AMBS launches ALLTV

AMBS launches ALLTV

1 day ago
ALLTV joins the Philippine broadcast spectrum during its star-studded opening salvo that brings fun, entertainment and giveaways...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos marks 65th birthday with tree-planting, gift-giving

Marcos marks 65th birthday with tree-planting, gift-giving

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos marked his 65th birthday yesterday with a tree-planting activity at an old sanitary landfill in Rizal and...
Headlines
fbtw
800 new Omicron cases detected in Philippines

800 new Omicron cases detected in Philippines

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Over 800 new cases of Omicron subvariant of COVID have been detected in the country, the Department of Health reported y...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers can look forward to working in Saudi Arabia again after the government decided to resume the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has earmarked P2.2 billion for the Department of Energy in 2023 to ensure affordable...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
An incoming tropical cyclone may intensify into a typhoon before it enters the Philippine area of responsibility as Josi...
Headlines
fbtw
OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

15 hours ago
The Philippines will resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia on November 7.
Headlines
fbtw
'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Marcos said his administration is eyeing to address the "upstream" of the problem or the prevention side while crafting policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with