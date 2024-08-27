Unstoppable Fajardo dominates in PBA Governors' Cup opening week

June Mar Fajardo powered the Beermen to two victories out of two games in the group stage of the season-opening conference.

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo is picking up where he left off from his latest Most Valuable Player season to put San Miguel Beer in the lead pack after the first week of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Fajardo powered the Beermen to two victories out of two games in the group stage of the season-opening conference, his performance earning him the nod as the season’s first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week.

NLEX’s Robert Bolick, TNT’s Rey Nambatac, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram and Rain or Shine rookies Felix Lemetti and Caelan Tiongson also emerged as candidates for the weekly honor given by men and women scribes covering the PBA beat.

It’s also the 13th time that the eight-time MVP got the Press Corps citation in his 12-year career.

“Bagong conference, bagong season, pero same goal pa rin which is makalaro sa Finals at makakuha sana ng championship,” said Fajardo, who hopes to bring San Miguel back to the winner’s circle after falling short to Meralco in last season’s Philippine Cup Finals.

The gentle giant averaged 25.0 points on 71-percent shooting on top of 17.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in two games, covering the period of Aug. 18 to 25, that saw San Miguel defeat Phoenix and Blackwater for share of the lead in Group B.

He opened the campaign in the big league with 37 points, 24 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks as the Beermen overcame the Fuel Masters, 111-107, on August 21 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Against Blackwater four days later, Fajardo tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, but played more of a supporting role with import Jordan Adams firing 50 as San Miguel overcame a first-half deficit and won, 128-108.