San Miguel's Adams erupts for 50 as Beermen pummel import-less Bossing

MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Adams exploded for 50 points to lead the San Miguel Beermen to their second win of the PBA Governors’ Cup, at the expense of the import-less Blackwater Bossing, 128-108, Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 6-foot-5 import had an efficient shooting night, making 17-of-29 attempts from the field. He also sank 6-of-10 shots from rainbow country and made all but one of his free throw tries.

Adams likewise hauled down 11 boards, dished out four attempts, stole the ball thrice and swatted away a shot.

Playing without import Ricky Ledo, Blackwater had a surprising 10-point lead, 63-53, in the second quarter.

However, the Beermen found their rhythm come the third quarter.

San Miguel, led by the hot shooting of Adams and CJ Perez, turned things around in the third frame, outscoring Blackwater, 38 to 20, to grab a 94-73 lead.

This was enough separation for the mighty Beermen to breeze through to the final buzzer.

The lead grew to as much as 21, 113-92, as San Miguel simply flexed its muscles against the winless Bossing.

“We have a great team, so you know, a lot of guys to worry about, so I was able to find my shots within the offense,” Adams told reporters after the game.

Five other Beermen scored in double digits. Perez tallied 14 points and seven rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo produced 13 markers and 10 rebounds. Jericho Cruz chipped in 12 points, while Kris Rosales and Vic Manuel contributed 10 points apiece.

Troy Rosario finished with 25 points for Blackwater, which dropped to 0-3.