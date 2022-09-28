^

Headlines

Former Palace official named new CHR chair

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 8:34am
Former Palace official named new CHR chair
Logo of Commission on Human Rights
Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed a former Malacañang deputy secretary as the new chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights.

The constitutional body said lawyer Richard Paat Palpal-latoc will sit at the helm of the CHR commission en banc from 2022 to 2029.

CHR confirmed the appointment of Palpal-latoc the same day it announced the appointment of lawyer Beda Angeles Epres, a former investigator at the Office of the Ombudsman, as one of the body’s four new commissioners.

Marcos signed the appointment of Palpal-latoc and Epres on September 15.

CHR has been without a head and commissioners since May 5, after the term of officials under the commission’s fifth en banc expired.

Prior to his appointment in CHR, Palpal-latoc served as deputy executive secretary for legal affairs under the Office of the President. In 2020, he was assistant city prosecutor at Quezon City’s Office of the Prosecutor.

He also served as a lawyer at the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office IV-A, and a graft investigation and prosecution officer at the Office of the Ombudsman,

The 48-year-old Palpal-latoc is also a trial lawyer and partner at the Rodriguez Esquivel Palpal-latoc Law Firm.

He is an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas and was accepted to the Bar in 2002. 

The CHR said it is looking forward to the direction of the institution under Palpal-latoc.

“Marking its 35th year, Chairperson Palpal-latoc assured further strengthening CHR, particularly its mandates on human rights protection, promotion, policy, and prevention, to create a lasting legacy and meaningful impact in the lives of each and every Filipino,” the commission said.

“He signified a strong desire to expand the Commission’s work in the arena of economic, social, and cultural rights, alongside his core advocacies in upholding the rights of families, children, and women,” it added.

Human Rights Watch earlier said the appointment of CHR commissioners will be an “important first test” for the Marcos administration’s commitment to human rights as it called for a transparent and inclusive selection process.

The CHR was created as a response to the atrocities committed during martial law.

The chief executive and his clan have yet to acknowledge the atrocities committed during his dictator father’s regime, and publicly apologize to the victims and their families.

 

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate: Due respect for Sara&rsquo;s confidential fund request

Senate: Due respect for Sara’s confidential fund request

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The request of Vice President Sara Duterte for the inclusion of P650 million in confidential funds of her office and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers file bill to protect Sierra Madre

Lawmakers file bill to protect Sierra Madre

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
With Sierra Madre shielding Northern Luzon from the devastation of Super Typhoon Karding, a lawmaker from Rizal province once...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion: Private sector pitched investments during Marcos&rsquo; US visit

Concepcion: Private sector pitched investments during Marcos’ US visit

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday underscored the private sector’s assistance in helping pitch investments...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-SRA chief guilty of indirect contempt

Ex-SRA chief guilty of indirect contempt

By Gilbert Bayoran | 10 hours ago
Former Sugar Regulatory Administration chief Hermenegildo Serafica was found guilty of indirect contempt by Himamaylan Regional...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices go down today

Fuel prices go down today

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Pump prices are going down today, the fourth consecutive week for diesel and kerosene, with oil firms implementing a more...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LPA off extreme northern Luzon becomes Tropical Depression 'Luis'

LPA off extreme northern Luzon becomes Tropical Depression 'Luis'

2 hours ago
State weather service PAGASA said it spotted a low pressure area off extreme northern Luzon which is forecast to turn into...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice imports eyed anew amid Karding damage

Rice imports eyed anew amid Karding damage

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
With large swaths of farmlands in Luzon flattened by Super Typhoon Karding, the country may have to resort to more rice importation...
Headlines
fbtw
CA confirms new Cabinet appointees

CA confirms new Cabinet appointees

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments confirmed yesterday President Marcos’ Cabinet appointees to the Departments of Tourism,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs barangay, SK poll postponement on final reading

Senate OKs barangay, SK poll postponement on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs free college entrance exam, easy tax payment

House OKs free college entrance exam, easy tax payment

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives unanimously approved on third and final reading last Monday night two bills that will provide...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with