^

Headlines

LIST: Here’s where you can donate to communities affected by 'Karding'

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 1:30pm
LIST: Hereâ€™s where you can donate to communities affected by 'Karding'
A family with their belongings arrive at an evacuation centre in Quezon city suburban Manila on September 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Groups and individuals have launched relief operations to help communities affected by Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) that hit Luzon on Sunday.

The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday morning reported 74,5442 individuals or 19,368 families have been evacuated before the typhoon’s onslaught. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the government is working to provide basic necessities, including living assistance, to those affected.

READ: NDRRMC: Gov't resources prepositioned to assist families displaced by 'Karding'

But there are also relief operations launched to aid Karding-hit communities and here’s how you can help:

Community Pantry PH

Ana Patricia Non or Patreng Non, who inspired others after setting up a community pantry amid the pandemic, is calling for volunteers who will repack and cook community kitchen packs that will be sent to Karding evacuees in Metro Manila.

The Community Kitchen as of 10 a.m. on Monday has prepared kits good for 22,500 individuals. Non said they will prepare 105 more meals for 26,250 individuals by midday as they also hope to reach farming communities.

Community Pantry PH is accepting both in-kind and cash donations.

Tanging Yaman Foundation

Tanging Yaman is a non-profit organization borne out of raising funds from the annual concerts of Fr. Manuel "Manoling" Francisco, SJ with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and other artists. Among its five areas of concern is environment and livelihood as well as relief and rehabilitation.

It has since launched a donation drive for typhoon evacuees, accepting in-kind donations and cash donations.

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

YACAP has launched its cash donation drive for affected communities in Metro Manila and in other Luzon areas on Sunday. 

Bahaghari Philippines

Bahaghari PH is the national alliance of LGBTQIA+ advocates and organizations. They are calling for donations and “Rainbow Volunteers” to help provide and pack hot meals and basic necessities to Karding-hit communities in the National Capital Region.

Oplan Sagip Kanayunan

KMP Peasant Movement of the Philippines is part of the Oplan Sagip Kanayunan donation drive, a relief and rehabilitation program for farmers and fisherfolds affected by the typhoon.
 
Each of their relief packs will contain 5 kilos of rice, a liter of water, three cans of sardines, crackers, dried fish, a half kilo of monggo seeds, a quarter of a kilo of salt, and cooking oil.

The program is also accepting in-kind donations, such as rice, canned goods, drinking water, hygiene kits, clothes, face masks, medicine, toiletries, sleeping mats, and blankets, on top of cash donations.

Lingkod Katribu

Kabataan para sa Tribung Pilipino or youth advocates advancing the rights of Moro & Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines has also launched a cash and in-kind donation drive for those affected by Karding. 

IskoOps

The UP Diliman University Student Council is launching IskoOps with Tulong Kabataan PH to assist those affected by the typhoon. IskoOps has opened its call for volunteers as well as for in-kind and monetary donations.

The group is accepting donations such as rice, biscuits, canned goods, ready-to-eat packs, bottled water, hygiene-related products including sanitary napkins, masks, powdered milk/coffeee, instant noodles, and blankets.

Lingap Gabriela

Gabriela Women’s Party is accepting donations, both monetary and in-kind, such as cooked meals, rice, drinking water, coffee, canned goods, and hygiene products.

— Kaycee Valmonte

KARDINGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Karding&rsquo; makes second landfall in Aurora
play

‘Karding’ makes second landfall in Aurora

17 hours ago
Karding was last seen over the coastal waters of General Nakar, with peak winds of 185 kilometers an hour and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

18 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Karding".
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No.5 over Polillo as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

Signal No.5 over Polillo as ‘Karding’ seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

1 day ago
Its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, PAGASA forecasts the super typhoon to move westward in the next six to twelve hours, before...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

2 days ago
State weather service PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over more areas as Severe Tropical Storm Karding (international name:...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not need money from POGOs &ndash; senator

Philippines does not need money from POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The country does not need the trickling revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), which are not only unstable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Karding' weakens slightly; Signal No. 1 still up in parts of Luzon

'Karding' weakens slightly; Signal No. 1 still up in parts of Luzon

2 hours ago
Moving west northwest at 30 kph, the typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday evening.
Headlines
fbtw
Five rescuers killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

Five rescuers killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

3 hours ago
Five rescuers were killed in the Philippines after they were sent to a flooded community during a powerful typhoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for September 26 amid 'Karding' rains

LIST: Canceled flights for September 26 amid 'Karding' rains

4 hours ago
In an earlier release, the MIAA said its engineering and operations teams have started tying down passenger boarding bridges,...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Gov't resources prepositioned to assist families displaced by 'Karding'

NDRRMC: Gov't resources prepositioned to assist families displaced by 'Karding'

4 hours ago
"Presently we're organizing an airlift for [relief] supplies. Right now, those are the first areas we are [focusing on.] After...
Headlines
fbtw
Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to &lsquo;Karding&rsquo;

Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to ‘Karding’

4 hours ago
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines reported that seven 69kV lines in north and south Luzon as well as four 230kV...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with