LIST: Here’s where you can donate to communities affected by 'Karding'

A family with their belongings arrive at an evacuation centre in Quezon city suburban Manila on September 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Groups and individuals have launched relief operations to help communities affected by Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) that hit Luzon on Sunday.

The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday morning reported 74,5442 individuals or 19,368 families have been evacuated before the typhoon’s onslaught.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the government is working to provide basic necessities, including living assistance, to those affected.

But there are also relief operations launched to aid Karding-hit communities and here’s how you can help:

Community Pantry PH

Ana Patricia Non or Patreng Non, who inspired others after setting up a community pantry amid the pandemic, is calling for volunteers who will repack and cook community kitchen packs that will be sent to Karding evacuees in Metro Manila.

The Community Kitchen as of 10 a.m. on Monday has prepared kits good for 22,500 individuals. Non said they will prepare 105 more meals for 26,250 individuals by midday as they also hope to reach farming communities.

Community Pantry PH is accepting both in-kind and cash donations.

Tanging Yaman Foundation

Tanging Yaman is a non-profit organization borne out of raising funds from the annual concerts of Fr. Manuel "Manoling" Francisco, SJ with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and other artists. Among its five areas of concern is environment and livelihood as well as relief and rehabilitation.

It has since launched a donation drive for typhoon evacuees, accepting in-kind donations and cash donations.

CALL FOR ASSISTANCE FOR

SUPER TYPHOON KARDING EVACUEES



FOR IN-KIND DONATIONS: Drop Off Location: LS Covered Courts, ADMU, QC; Kindly look for Sir Lowie

FOR IN-KIND DONATIONS: Drop Off Location: LS Covered Courts, ADMU, QC; Kindly look for Sir Lowie

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

YACAP has launched its cash donation drive for affected communities in Metro Manila and in other Luzon areas on Sunday.

Our cash donations channels:



Paypal:https://t.co/4gUnUXperk



GCash:

09955509183

B. Panlaqui



BPI:

4439409865

Alab Mirasol Ayroso



BDO:

006520157928

Alab Mirasol Ayroso



Together, let us rebuild and recover to fight another day!

Bahaghari Philippines

Bahaghari PH is the national alliance of LGBTQIA+ advocates and organizations. They are calling for donations and “Rainbow Volunteers” to help provide and pack hot meals and basic necessities to Karding-hit communities in the National Capital Region.

BE A RAINBOW VOLUNTEER OR DONATE! Buklod Bahaghari is now calling for donations and Rainbow Volunteers for our upcoming relief operations. We are seeking to provide warm food and basic items for communities in Metro Manila hard-hit by Karding.

Oplan Sagip Kanayunan

KMP Peasant Movement of the Philippines is part of the Oplan Sagip Kanayunan donation drive, a relief and rehabilitation program for farmers and fisherfolds affected by the typhoon.



Each of their relief packs will contain 5 kilos of rice, a liter of water, three cans of sardines, crackers, dried fish, a half kilo of monggo seeds, a quarter of a kilo of salt, and cooking oil.

SAGIP KANAYUNAN



CALL FOR DONATIONS

SAGIP KANAYUNAN

CALL FOR DONATIONS

Help our relief and rehabilitation efforts for Central Luzon farmers and fisherfolks on the path of super typhoon Karding

The program is also accepting in-kind donations, such as rice, canned goods, drinking water, hygiene kits, clothes, face masks, medicine, toiletries, sleeping mats, and blankets, on top of cash donations.

SAGIP KANAYUNAN x TULONG ANAKPAWIS



SAGIP KANAYUNAN x TULONG ANAKPAWIS

Peasant and peasant advocate organizations are accepting monetary and in-kind donations to augment our relief efforts for farmers, agricultural workers, and fisherfolks affected by supertyphoon Karding.

Lingkod Katribu

Kabataan para sa Tribung Pilipino or youth advocates advancing the rights of Moro & Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines has also launched a cash and in-kind donation drive for those affected by Karding.

[CALL FOR DONATIONS] Lingkod Katribu is calling for donations, cash or in-kind, for indigenous families affected by the recent tropical storm Karding. Want to help? View our channels

IskoOps

The UP Diliman University Student Council is launching IskoOps with Tulong Kabataan PH to assist those affected by the typhoon. IskoOps has opened its call for volunteers as well as for in-kind and monetary donations.

The group is accepting donations such as rice, biscuits, canned goods, ready-to-eat packs, bottled water, hygiene-related products including sanitary napkins, masks, powdered milk/coffeee, instant noodles, and blankets.

#IskoOps | Call for Donations and Volunteers



IskoOps | Call for Donations and Volunteers

In partnership with Tulong Kabataan PH, the UP Diliman University Student Council is once again launching IskoOps to help those affected by Karding. In line with this, the USC and TK are calling for donations and volunteers.

Tulong Kabataan PH is calling for in-kind and cash donations for our emergency relief efforts for the victims of Super Typhoon Karding.

Lingap Gabriela

Gabriela Women’s Party is accepting donations, both monetary and in-kind, such as cooked meals, rice, drinking water, coffee, canned goods, and hygiene products.

— Kaycee Valmonte