NDRRMC: Gov't resources prepositioned to assist families displaced by 'Karding'

Members of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office prepare rubber boats and life vests ahead of Super Typhoon Noru making landfall, at their headquarters in Quezon City, suburban Manila on Sept. 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Government resources are in place to assist families displaced by the strong rains caused by Super Typhoon Karding, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday morning.

At a briefing at the office of the NDRRMC, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that 74,542 individuals or 19,368 families were preemptively evacuated ahead of Karding's onslaught and in need of government aid.

"Presently we're organizing an airlift for [relief] supplies. Right now, those are the first areas we are [focusing on.] After we attend to basics, food, water, shelter, clothes, all of these things, and then the [Department of Social Welfare and Development] is also prepared to provide for those who are going to need living assistance," President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said at a press briefing after the NDRRMC presented its situation report.

"So the whole range of assistance is prepared, is ready to go. But right now we will put first their immediate needs."

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

Per the inter-agency health response cluster led by the Department of Health, a total of P83 million in drugs and other medical supplies and commodities have already been made available and prepositioned in affected regions.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos was careful to point out that while thousands were evacuated, there are still no fatalities. He attributed this to early preparations by local government units and disaster risk reduction and management officials.

However, News5 reported that five rescuers were reported dead in San Miguel, Bulacan.

5 rescuer ang naitalang nasawi matapos pinaniniwalaang nalunod sa San Miguel, Bulacan dulot ng Bagyong Karding. Sinasabing pawang sakay ng bangka ang mga biktima na nakasuot pa ng lifevest. May dalawang sakay pa nito ang patuloy na hinahanap.@News5PH @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/dAzlo7cpmY — Mon Gualvez (@mongualvez) September 26, 2022

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, for his part, said that food packs have already been distributed to some 13,000 families in affected areas.

Department of Information and Communications Technology chief Ivan Uy said that only Ilocos Norte and Quezon province reported damages to communications lines.

Outside of those, all communications are still intact due to what the DICT secretary described as "resilient" communications facilities set up by telecommunications companies. Uy noted it was still able to communicate with those areas via radio and the telco systems.