LIST: Canceled flights for September 26 amid 'Karding' rains

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of two international flights and 39 domestic flights for the rest of Monday, September 26 due to bad weather caused by the Typhoon Karding.
Per an early morning advisory by the Manila International Airport Authority, which has jurisdiction over the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the following flights have been canceled:
AirAsia Philippines (Z2)
- Z2 689/690 Manila-Cagayan-Manila
- Z2 772 Cebu-Manila
- Z2 616 Davao-Manila
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 510 Singapore-Manila
- PR 538 Denpasar-Manila
- PR 2808 Davao-Manila
- PR 2961 Manila-Busuanga
- PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila
- PR 2921 Manila-Legazpi
- AirSWIFT (T6)
- T6 114 Manila-El Nido
- T6112 Manila-El Nido
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 565/566 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 891/892 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 657/658 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
The MIAA Emergency Response Teams have also since been directed to implement standard operating procedures as provided in the MIAA Airport Emergency Plan for severe weather disturbances.
In an earlier release, the MIAA said its engineering and operations teams have started tying down passenger boarding bridges, securing billboards within the vicinity of the four terminals, pruning trees, and checking airside and landside facilities in anticipation of the effects of Karding.
"These flight schedules may change at any given time. In such cases, please contact your airline for confirmation. We advise our followers to continue monitoring our Facebook page for updates on flight schedules," the MIAA also wrote in its advisory.
