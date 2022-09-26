LIST: Canceled flights for September 26 amid 'Karding' rains

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of two international flights and 39 domestic flights for the rest of Monday, September 26 due to bad weather caused by the Typhoon Karding.

Per an early morning advisory by the Manila International Airport Authority, which has jurisdiction over the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the following flights have been canceled:

AirAsia Philippines (Z2)

Z2 689/690 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

Z2 772 Cebu-Manila

Z2 616 Davao-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 510 Singapore-Manila

PR 538 Denpasar-Manila

PR 2808 Davao-Manila

PR 2961 Manila-Busuanga

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

PR 2921 Manila-Legazpi

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 114 Manila-El Nido

T6112 Manila-El Nido

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 565/566 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 891/892 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 991/992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 657/658 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

The MIAA Emergency Response Teams have also since been directed to implement standard operating procedures as provided in the MIAA Airport Emergency Plan for severe weather disturbances.

In an earlier release, the MIAA said its engineering and operations teams have started tying down passenger boarding bridges, securing billboards within the vicinity of the four terminals, pruning trees, and checking airside and landside facilities in anticipation of the effects of Karding.

"These flight schedules may change at any given time. In such cases, please contact your airline for confirmation. We advise our followers to continue monitoring our Facebook page for updates on flight schedules," the MIAA also wrote in its advisory.