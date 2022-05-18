US Embassy fetes community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non

People line up to receive food from the Maginhawa Community Pantry put up by Good Samaritan Ana Patricia Non on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on April 17, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Ana Patrica Non has been recognized by the US Embassy for her work in setting up the first community pantry that inspired countless other food banks which encouraged people to give what they can and take what they need.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava presented Non on Wednesday with the Ambassador’s Woman of Courage Award “for her community pantry initiative that inspired Filipinos to combine resources and help "one another during the COVID-19 ?pandemic.”

“Empowered and courageous women can change the world for the better,” Variava said on Twitter.

Empowered and courageous women can change the world for the better. I presented the Ambassador’s Woman of Courage Award to Ana Patricia Non for her community pantry initiative that inspired Filipinos to combine resources and help ?one another during the COVID-19 ?pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YYaQLVGwIZ — Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Heather Variava (@USAmbPH) May 18, 2022

Non’s setting up of a community pantry along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City in April 2021 sparked a movement that provided those in need with food and other essentials just after the government imposed yet another lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

While widely-praised and emulated, community pantry initiatives encountered resistance in the form of profiling and red-tagging by state agents, which forced Non to temporarily halt operations of the Maginhawa community pantry.

Non has previously been awarded for her community pantry initiative by Quezon City, the Rotary Club and AirAsia. — Xave Gregorio