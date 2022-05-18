^

Headlines

US Embassy fetes community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non

Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 2:11pm
US Embassy fetes community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non
People line up to receive food from the Maginhawa Community Pantry put up by Good Samaritan Ana Patricia Non on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on April 17, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Ana Patrica Non has been recognized by the US Embassy for her work in setting up the first community pantry that inspired countless other food banks which encouraged people to give what they can and take what they need.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava presented Non on Wednesday with the Ambassador’s Woman of Courage Award “for her community pantry initiative that inspired Filipinos to combine resources and help "one another during the COVID-19 ?pandemic.”

“Empowered and courageous women can change the world for the better,” Variava said on Twitter.

Non’s setting up of a community pantry along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City in April 2021 sparked a movement that provided those in need with food and other essentials just after the government imposed yet another lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

While widely-praised and emulated, community pantry initiatives encountered resistance in the form of profiling and red-tagging by state agents, which forced Non to temporarily halt operations of the Maginhawa community pantry.

Non has previously been awarded for her community pantry initiative by Quezon City, the Rotary Club and AirAsia. — Xave Gregorio

ANA PATRICIA NON

COMMUNITY PANTRY

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Broadcaster Mon Tulfo arrested in Manila over cyber libel

Broadcaster Mon Tulfo arrested in Manila over cyber libel

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Broadcaster and media personality Ramon "Mon" Tulfo Jr., was arrested by a unit of the Manila Police District on Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, and his family are in Australia for a much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'

As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
As the petition to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of now-presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
New law provides protection to consumers of financial products

New law provides protection to consumers of financial products

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law a measure providing more protection to consumers of financial products and servic...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs law strengthening Sangguniang Kabataan &nbsp;

Duterte signs law strengthening Sangguniang Kabataan  

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law a bill that seeks to strengthen the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and provides monthly honorarium...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
De Lima to focus on dismissal of drug charges after failed re-election bid

De Lima to focus on dismissal of drug charges after failed re-election bid

56 minutes ago
The senator, a fierce critic of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, has been detained since February 24, 2017...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte extends condolences to UAE after death of president

Duterte extends condolences to UAE after death of president

2 hours ago
“The president said His Highness Sheikh Khalifa will long be remembered even beyond the UAE for his legacy of leadership,...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard installs buoys carrying Philippine flag in West Philippine Sea

Coast Guard installs buoys carrying Philippine flag in West Philippine Sea

3 hours ago
“My guidance to them, we will challenge them. But according to the Coast Guard Fleet, the WPS is peaceful and the ships...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP vows to 'intensify' crackdown vs. e-sabong operations

PNP vows to 'intensify' crackdown vs. e-sabong operations

3 hours ago
"It will take at least two weeks to take down these illegal e-sabong sites," Police Col. Jean Fajardo said, pointing out that...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia, allowing Filipinos with active contracts to return to work

DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia, allowing Filipinos with active contracts to return to work

3 hours ago
The regions of Oromia, as well as the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa cities, Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with