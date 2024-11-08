PDEA destroys over P55 million shabu in BARMM

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Over P55 million worth of confiscated shabu was destroyed in public on Wednesday in Maguindanao del Norte by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Cesario Gil Castro, PDEA-BARMM regional director, said the illegal drugs – weighing 8.17 kilos and valued at P55,626,371 – were seized in the Bangsamoro region and were subject to court-issued orders for destruction.

Castro said in a statement that the PDEA-BARMM, along with other law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, local government units and civil society organizations, jointly conducted the destruction process.

“With this sizeable quantity of illicit drugs eradicated today, we are saving countless lives from the dangers of illegal substances,” Castro said.

In Marawi City and South Cotabato, the Police Regional Office in BARMM also seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from four suspected drug dealers.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, regional police director for BARMM, said Jamel Mama Hadji Omar and Fahad Datu Muto were arrested during a sting operation in Barangay Moriatao Luksadato, Marawi City. At least P340,000 worth of shabu was seized from the two.

In Soccsksargen, police regional director Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico said a combined operation of the Polomolok town police and South Cotabato provincial police led to the confiscation of P1.3 million worth of shabu and the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

Gulmatico said the two – identified only by their aliases Ronald and Marko – yielded peacefully when they realized they were surrounded by police disguised as drug dependents in Barangay Poblacion.