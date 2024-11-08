^

Nation

PDEA destroys over P55 million shabu in BARMM

Roel PareÃ±o, John Unson - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2024 | 12:00am
PDEA destroys over P55 million shabu in BARMM
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Over P55 million worth of confiscated shabu was destroyed in public on Wednesday in Maguindanao del Norte by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Cesario Gil Castro, PDEA-BARMM regional director, said the illegal drugs – weighing 8.17 kilos and valued at P55,626,371 – were seized in the Bangsamoro region and were subject to court-issued orders for destruction.

Castro said in a statement that the PDEA-BARMM, along with other law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, local government units and civil society organizations, jointly conducted the destruction process.

“With this sizeable quantity of illicit drugs eradicated today, we are saving countless lives from the dangers of illegal substances,” Castro said.

In Marawi City and South Cotabato, the Police Regional Office in BARMM also seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from four suspected drug dealers.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, regional police director for BARMM, said Jamel Mama Hadji Omar and Fahad Datu Muto were arrested during a sting operation in Barangay Moriatao Luksadato, Marawi City. At least P340,000 worth of shabu was seized from the two.

In Soccsksargen, police regional director Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico said a combined operation of the Polomolok town police and South Cotabato provincial police led to the confiscation of P1.3 million worth of shabu and the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

Gulmatico said the two – identified only by their aliases Ronald and Marko – yielded peacefully when they realized they were surrounded by police disguised as drug dependents in Barangay Poblacion.

vuukle comment

BARMM

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Driver of Senate-plated SUV who used EDSA busway surrenders

Driver of Senate-plated SUV who used EDSA busway surrenders

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The driver of a luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a protocol plate for senators, who illegally used the EDSA busway...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends license of South Korean over Clark fire incident

LTO suspends license of South Korean over Clark fire incident

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended the license of a South Korean man involved in a recent fire incident at a gasoline...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO chief temporarily relieved amid extortion probe

NCRPO chief temporarily relieved amid extortion probe

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Sidney Hernia has been temporarily relieved from his post for 10...
Nation
fbtw
Manila bettor wins P107.8 million lotto pot

Manila bettor wins P107.8 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A bettor from Manila won the P107.8-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw

Driver killed over parking space row

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A dispute over a parking space led to the killing of a driver in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fake PDEA agents rob family in San Pedro, Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 2 hours ago
Five men who introduced themselves as Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents robbed a family engaged in consultancy and buy and sell business, in San Pedro City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

Bulacan implements Makabata Helpline 1383

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 2 hours ago
The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of Bulacan has institutionalized the Makabata Helpline 1383 to provide immediate assistance to children and their families in cases of abuse and violence.
Nation
fbtw
P1.6M worth shabu seized in Marawi, South Cotabato police operations

P1.6M worth shabu seized in Marawi, South Cotabato police operations

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Policemen seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from four dealers busted in entrapment operations in Marawi City in the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
Officials destroy P55M worth of shabu seized in BARMM operations

Officials destroy P55M worth of shabu seized in BARMM operations

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Officials of law enforcement agencies destroyed P55 million worth of confiscated shabu in a power generation incinerator of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with