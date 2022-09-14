^

Headlines

SWS: Life the same for most Filipinos, worse since last year for 31%

Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 8:00pm
SWS: Life the same for most Filipinos, worse since last year for 31%
Data from the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) show that 31% of adult Filipinos believe their quality-of-life got worse in the last year, a trend amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — More than a quarter of respondents in a Social Weather Stations survey said their quality of life got worse in the last year, a trend amid the social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More respondents, 39%, said they believe that their quality of life remains unchanged, while only 29% said that things got better for them compared to a year ago.

The June 2022 survey showed a Net Gainer score of -2, unchanged from the -2 logged in April 2022.

"The net gainer score was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until the drastic deterioration beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns," the survey notice read.

RELATED: SWS: 93% of Filipinos entering 2022 with hope as pandemic persists

It also added that while the country’s net gainer score has improved since the pandemic, dropping to as low as -78 in May 2020, it has yet to reach positive levels. This means that while the quality of life for Filipinos might have gotten better, the quality of life in the country still has to return to pre-pademic levels.

READ: 83% of Pinoys feel life worse in past year 

In December 2019, just before the pandemic hit, the net gainer score stood at +18.

Meanwhile, the quality of life in Metro Manila and other Luzon areas last year were ranked “high,” Mindanao ranked “fair,” and Visayas was rated “mediocre.”

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) previously reported that over 2 million more Filipinos ended up poor in 2021 compared with three years ago. After a survey of 165,029 families across the country, the agency said 19.99 million Filipinos were living below the poverty line last year, more than the 17.67 million logged in 2018, possibly due to the effects of the pandemic.

As of last year, the country’s poverty rate stood at 18.1%, an increase from the 16.6% in the comparable year.

READ: Pandemic pulls more Filipinos back to poverty in 2021 

The survey also showed that nearly half or 48% of Filipino families rated themselves poor, 31% are “borderline poor,” and 21% said they do not consider themselves as poor. 

Meanwhile, it also noted that hunger “is significantly higher” in respondents whose life got worse in the past year.

RELATED: SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2 

The SWS completed its latest survey from June 26 to 29. It was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults aged 18 years old and above, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao on top of 600 more participants from other regions in Luzon. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Marcos Jr. claims family 'wasn't given a chance to respond' to estate tax case

Fact check: Marcos Jr. claims family 'wasn't given a chance to respond' to estate tax case

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Well, we are actually encouraging that this finally be resolved because I don’t want to make a legal opinion for which...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

1 day ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
UN report notes progress but says access to justice for rights abuses 'very limited'

UN report notes progress but says access to justice for rights abuses 'very limited'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a report released Tuesday, the UN rights office noted the government took some initiatives to advance accountability for...
Headlines
fbtw
Rename NAIA? Marcos says it's not a priority

Rename NAIA? Marcos says it's not a priority

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"I haven't actually thought about it," Marcos said in an interview with vlogger and celebrity Toni Gonzaga, his goddaughter,...
Headlines
fbtw
AMBS launches ALLTV

AMBS launches ALLTV

1 day ago
ALLTV joins the Philippine broadcast spectrum during its star-studded opening salvo that brings fun, entertainment and giveaways...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"And that’s why I am hoping that at the end of all that we are doing — and when I said the end, I'm not talking...
Headlines
fbtw
Justice Secretary Remulla secures Commission on Appointments nod

Justice Secretary Remulla secures Commission on Appointments nod

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the appointment of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remul...
Headlines
fbtw
France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
Other countries in Southeast Asia — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam had them as of 2015 — already...
Headlines
fbtw
'Protection vs COVID, pollution': MMDA urges public to continue wearing masks outdoors

'Protection vs COVID, pollution': MMDA urges public to continue wearing masks outdoors

5 hours ago
“The MMDA strongly enjoins the public, particularly those who are not fully-vaccinated, immunocompromised, and the senior...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House probe on spam, scam texts

LIVE: House probe on spam, scam texts

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Much like the Senate investigation into the texts, the House probe is expected to be a jump-off point for the revival of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with