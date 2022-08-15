Pandemic pulls more Filipinos back to poverty in 2021

Under the original medium-term plan, the government targeted to slash the poverty rate to 13-14% and for the Philippines to become an upper-middle income economy by 2022. There were notable gains in 2018 when the proportion of poor Filipinos was lowered to 16.6% from 22% in 2015, but those wins appeared to have been lost when the pandemic struck.

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos ended poor in 2021 compared to three years ago after the pandemic wiped out gains in poverty reduction that took years to achieve.

A survey of 165,029 families nationwide showed there were 19.99 million Filipinos living below the poverty line last year, up from 17.67 million recorded in the comparable period in 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Monday. Poverty is measured every 3 years.

This translated to a poverty rate among the country’s population of 18.1% last year, higher than 16.6% rate posted in 2018.

The latest data indicates that the Duterte administration ended its six-year term missing its watered-down poverty reduction goal for its final year in 2022, when a poverty reading will not be conducted. Economic growth rebounded to 5.7% year-on-year in 2021 from a historic crash in 2020.

The previous administration originally hoped to cut the poverty rate by 13-14% this year for the Philippines to become an upper-middle income economy. This prompted the government at the time to temper that goal: to reduce the poverty rate to 15-17.5% this year.

Meanwhile the Marcos Jr. administration wants to cut poverty rate to 9% in its final year in 2028. To do this, the government is targeting to slash the current poverty rate by 5 percentage points by midterm of the nascent government.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including income and employment losses, caused the poverty incidence to rise," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a press conference.

"Restrictions on mobility and low earning capacity of poor households due to limited access to regular and productive jobs made the lives of Filipinos difficult," he added.

Sought for comment, Sonny Africa, executive director of nonprofit IBON Foundation, said that the latest outturn should be no reason for complacent governance.

“The official poverty results may be taken as showing trends among the extremely poor Filipinos but it is oblivious to the continued distress of millions more families made invisible by being above the low official poverty line,” Africa said in a Viber message ahead of the data release.