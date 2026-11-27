Poland bet thanks Bea Millan-Windorski for lending Miss Universe gown

MANILA, Philippines — Poland's representative at Miss Universe 2026 Vivica Lewandowski expressed gratitude for the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski for extending a helpful hand during the pageant.

The competition saw hometown bet Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico win the diamond edition of Miss Universe, becoming the first mother and married woman to win in the competition's 75-year history.

Bea finished as the third runner-up following a strong outing that circled around her outfits displaying Filipino craftsmanship and dedication to her environmentalism advocacy.

Lewandowski did not get through the first cut of Top 30 but reflected on her journey nonetheless in a series of Instagram stories.

The Polish delegate — a Miss Teen USA Top 20 finisher in 2023 — was actually invited to represent Poland just weeks before the 75th Miss Universe was due to take place.

The invitation was something she considered heavily as the current Miss Illinois USA titleholder, like her own mother years years ago, which saw Lewandowski compete at Miss USA last August.

Justus Kelley was crowned the winner at that competition, going on to finish in the Top 12 of Miss Universe 2026.

Vivica Lewandowski via Instagram A screenshot of Miss Universe Poland 2026 Vivica Lewandowski's Instagram story where she thanked the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski for aiding her at the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

Lewandowski opted to banner Poland so that the country would not be unrepresented at the world's biggest pageant this year, delegating the Miss Illinois USA title to her runner-up Nana Afua Kusi with hopes she'd serve the state well.

The Poland candidate shared arriving in Puerto Rico in early November without handlers, a big team, or even a separate finals gown — and that's when Bea (Poland comes right after the Philippines alphabetically) stepped in.

"When Bea asked what I planned to wear, I told her I didn't have another gown," said Lewandowski. "Without a second thought, she handed me one of her gowns."

She called the Filipina the woman "who stood by her and uplifted her throughout this journey," calling that moment of kindness a reflection of Bea's character and what Miss Universe stands for.

"Women from every corner of the world coming together, lifting one another up, and celebrating each other. I will never forget that kindness," Lewandowski ended while congratulating Barreto on her win.

Completing Barreto's court apart from Bea were Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic as the first runner-up, Clara Vegas of Venezuela as the second runner-up, and New Zealand delegate Georgia Waddington as the fourth runner-up.

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