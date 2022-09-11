^

Headlines

SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 4:06pm
SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2
A woman walks past a street stall in Quiapo, Manila on July 5, 2022.
Jam Sta Rosa / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 11.6% or 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months, according to the latest non-commissioned report by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The latest estimate, while 0.6 points lower than the 12.2% or 3.1 million families logged in the previous quarter, is still 1.6 points more than the 10% or around 2.5 million families estimated in September last year.

The 2.9 million estimate is also 2.3 points more than the pre-pandemic annual average of 9.3% recorded in 2019.

“The experience of hunger is highest in Metro Manila at 14.7% of families, followed by Mindanao at 14.0%, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila) at 11.9% and the Visayas at 5.7%,” the SWS said in a statement dated September 10.

SWS said its second quarter survey was done from June 26 to 29, 2022 through face-to-face interviews.

Participants for the study totaled 1,500 adult Filipinos aged 18 years old and beyond from across the country, with 300 participants each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao and 600 respondents from other Luzon regions.

Around 9.4% or 2.4 million families who experienced “moderate hunger,” which means they experienced hunger once or “a few times” in the last three months, make up most of the 11.6% national hunger rating recorded in June 2022.

Meanwhile, around 2.1% or 560,000 families that have experienced “severe hunger,” or those who said they were “often” or “always” hungry, made up for the remaining number.

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Pump prices are expected to go down for the second consecutive week, with reductions of more than P1 per liter seen for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Holiday for Marcos Sr.&rsquo;s birthday sets bad example&rsquo;

‘Holiday for Marcos Sr.’s birthday sets bad example’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
"Only those who can be models for our future generation should be given this honor,” says Edith Burgos, mother of disappeared...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
Five countries, including the Philippines, have launched the first Common Fisheries Resource Analysis to address depleting...
Headlines
fbtw
IRR for foundlings law signed

IRR for foundlings law signed

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Filipinos’ quest for a law that will accord foundlings with rights and protection has reached a milestone with the signing...
Headlines
fbtw
OSG to ICC: Let us handle drug war deaths

OSG to ICC: Let us handle drug war deaths

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government wants the International Criminal Court to back off and let the country handle alleged cases of extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Inday' intensifies further as it decelerates over sea near Taiwan

'Inday' intensifies further as it decelerates over sea near Taiwan

6 hours ago
Typhoon Inday (international name: Muifa) continues to intensify on Sunday but is still “less likely to directly bring...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Inday, monsoon to bring more rain

Typhoon Inday, monsoon to bring more rain

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Typhoon Inday and the southwest monsoon will bring rains over many parts of Luzon today, as the tropical cyclone is expected...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe wants Senate to investigate spate of abductions

Poe wants Senate to investigate spate of abductions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
An increase in the number of kidnapping cases in the country has prompted Sen. Grace Poe to ask the Senate committee on public...
Headlines
fbtw
4 rice traders convicted for agricultural smuggling

4 rice traders convicted for agricultural smuggling

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Four rice traders were found guilty of agricultural smuggling just as the government moves to address one of the persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD reviews 4Ps beneficiary list

DSWD reviews 4Ps beneficiary list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is still reviewing the list of 1.3 million beneficiaries of the Pantawid...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with