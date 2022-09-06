^

DFA Secretary Manalo ‘brought up’ Mary Jane Veloso’s case with Indonesia

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022
Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles has confirmed that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo “brought up” the case of detained overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart.

Cruz-Angeles said that “talks continue” but did not give further details.

“These are very sensitive issues,” Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing on Monday. “As you know, it is a public matter that she has been convicted but our DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) continues to look for solutions.”

Manalo met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Sunday. 

“I conveyed our heartfelt appreciation for the government’s warm hospitality and her personal role in strengthening our ties in both bilateral and ASEAN contexts,” Manalo wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

Mary Jane Veloso’s case

Veloso has been jailed for over a decade in Indonesia, after she was convicted of smuggling heroin through the lining of her luggage in 2010. She narrowly escaped the death row in 2015 on humanitarian grounds after the Philippine government argued that she could testify against her recruiters. 

Migrante International, a coalition of OFW groups and their families, said that Veloso and her lawyers are waiting for procedures on how she could deliver her testimony in court. 

Her parents sent a letter of appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appeal to President Joko Widodo for the executive clemency of Veloso. 

Veloso’s parents sent the letter through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). However, the DMW said that it is the DFA who handles the case of Veloso, citing that the DFA has been the “front agency” of the issue since it broke.

“They are co-equal, but it is the DFA who must transmit that both to the department secretaries and to the public,” Cruz-Angeles also clarified on Monday.

“The president wants us to speak with one voice and in matters of international relations or even in relation to the status of Filipinos working abroad and possibly in conflict with the law then these matters, which may have an effect on international relations must be coursed first for its messaging with the DFA.” — Kaycee Valmonte with report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ENRIQUE MANALO

MARY JANE VELOSO
Philstar
