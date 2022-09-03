^

Headlines

NDRRMC clarifies no casualties yet due to 'Henry'

Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 12:10pm
NDRRMC clarifies no casualties yet due to 'Henry'
Satellite image shows Typhoon Henry
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council clarified Saturday that Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has not caused any casualties, contrary to an earlier report from the disaster response agency.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that upon further validation, the previously reported death in the Cordillera Administrative Region was due to localized thunderstorms and not due to Henry.

The NDRRMC had told reporters on Friday that a landslide triggered by Henry and Tropical Depression Gardo led to the death of a farmer in Sitio Natulan in Brgy. Mongol in the CAR.

Meanwhile, five people have been preemptively evacuated from their homes in Cagayan Valley and six motorbancas are currently stranded in the same region, according to the NDRRMC.

Five roads in CAR are not passable, while vehicles can now ply eight roads which were previously unpassable, the NDRRMC said.

Henry has accelerated as it moves northward away from Batanes and Babuyan islands while it keeps its strength.

Signal No. 2 is still hoisted over Batanes, while Signal No. 1 is up over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan. — Xave Gregorio

NDRRMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In just seven minutes, House panel approves P9 billion budget for Office of the President
play

In just seven minutes, House panel approves P9 billion budget for Office of the President

By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
“By tradition, we are sending parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal branch in government. I move to terminate the budget...
Headlines
fbtw
US: Defense treaty with Philippines &lsquo;ironclad&rsquo;

US: Defense treaty with Philippines ‘ironclad’

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Mutual Defense Treaty is an “ironclad” commitment which the United States will keep even with the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Ahead of Marcos' first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso&rsquo;s parents ask help on clemency

Ahead of Marcos' first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso’s parents ask help on clemency

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
Ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first ever state visit, parents of detained overseas Filipino worker Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
Charter change better done &lsquo;structurally&rsquo; than piecemeal &ndash; NSA

Charter change better done ‘structurally’ than piecemeal – NSA

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Amending the Constitution should be done “structurally” – and not piecemeal – given the interdependence...
Headlines
fbtw
Deals with Indonesia to be signed during Marcos visit

Deals with Indonesia to be signed during Marcos visit

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippines and Indonesia will enter into key agreements meant to enhance the two countries’ defense capabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

By Rosette Adel | 54 minutes ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease-and-desist order against the ongoing demolition of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Henry&rsquo; speeds up northward as it keeps strength

‘Henry’ speeds up northward as it keeps strength

1 hour ago
Typhoon “Henry” (international name: Hinnamnor) has accelerated as it moves northward away from Batanes and Babuyan...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen next week

Oil price rollback seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Motorists can get a break from back-to-back weeks of hefty fuel price hikes as a possible rollback is expected next week...
Headlines
fbtw
Payment of NCAP fines on hold &ndash; MMDA

Payment of NCAP fines on hold – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
There’s no need yet to pay fines for traffic violations committed before the Supreme Court’s suspension of the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: No COVID-19 reports among students, teachers

DepEd: No COVID-19 reports among students, teachers

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
There are no reported COVID-19 cases, so far, involving students and teachers since the opening of classes in basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with