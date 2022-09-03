NDRRMC clarifies no casualties yet due to 'Henry'

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council clarified Saturday that Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has not caused any casualties, contrary to an earlier report from the disaster response agency.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that upon further validation, the previously reported death in the Cordillera Administrative Region was due to localized thunderstorms and not due to Henry.

The NDRRMC had told reporters on Friday that a landslide triggered by Henry and Tropical Depression Gardo led to the death of a farmer in Sitio Natulan in Brgy. Mongol in the CAR.

Meanwhile, five people have been preemptively evacuated from their homes in Cagayan Valley and six motorbancas are currently stranded in the same region, according to the NDRRMC.

Five roads in CAR are not passable, while vehicles can now ply eight roads which were previously unpassable, the NDRRMC said.

Henry has accelerated as it moves northward away from Batanes and Babuyan islands while it keeps its strength.

Signal No. 2 is still hoisted over Batanes, while Signal No. 1 is up over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan. — Xave Gregorio