^

Headlines

‘Henry’ speeds up northward as it keeps strength

Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 11:45am
âHenryâ speeds up northward as it keeps strength
Satellite image captured on Sept. 3, 2022 shows Typhoon Henry.
https: / / earth.nullschool.net /

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has accelerated as it moves northward away from Batanes and Babuyan islands while it keeps its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA says in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Henry, which was last spotted 405 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, is now moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour. It is packing winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph.

Signal No. 2 is still hoisted over Batanes, where winds between 61 kph to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is up over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, where winds between 30 kph to 60 kph or intermittent rains are expected in at least 36 hours.

Henry is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan, prompting PAGASA to warn of floods and landslides.

The typhoon is also forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat which will bring rain over the western sections of northern and central Luzon.

Strong to gale-force strength winds due to habagat and Henry may also be experienced especially in the coastal and mountainous areas over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and the remaining localities in mainland Cagayan.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

Rough seas are expected over the eastern seaboard of southern Luzon in the next 24 hours, which may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Henry is still not forecast to make landfall over any part of the Philippines, but PAGASA says it may pass very close or make landfall Saturday night over the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago in Japan.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday night, when it may slightly strengthen. — Xave Gregorio

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In just seven minutes, House panel approves P9 billion budget for Office of the President
play

In just seven minutes, House panel approves P9 billion budget for Office of the President

By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
“By tradition, we are sending parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal branch in government. I move to terminate the budget...
Headlines
fbtw
US: Defense treaty with Philippines &lsquo;ironclad&rsquo;

US: Defense treaty with Philippines ‘ironclad’

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Mutual Defense Treaty is an “ironclad” commitment which the United States will keep even with the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Ahead of Marcos' first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso&rsquo;s parents ask help on clemency

Ahead of Marcos' first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso’s parents ask help on clemency

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
Ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first ever state visit, parents of detained overseas Filipino worker Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
Charter change better done &lsquo;structurally&rsquo; than piecemeal &ndash; NSA

Charter change better done ‘structurally’ than piecemeal – NSA

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Amending the Constitution should be done “structurally” – and not piecemeal – given the interdependence...
Headlines
fbtw
Deals with Indonesia to be signed during Marcos visit

Deals with Indonesia to be signed during Marcos visit

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippines and Indonesia will enter into key agreements meant to enhance the two countries’ defense capabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NDRRMC clarifies no casualties yet due to 'Henry'

NDRRMC clarifies no casualties yet due to 'Henry'

38 minutes ago
The NDRRMC said that upon further validation, the previously reported death in the Cordillera Administrative Region was due...
Headlines
fbtw
NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

By Rosette Adel | 54 minutes ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease-and-desist order against the ongoing demolition of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen next week

Oil price rollback seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Motorists can get a break from back-to-back weeks of hefty fuel price hikes as a possible rollback is expected next week...
Headlines
fbtw
Payment of NCAP fines on hold &ndash; MMDA

Payment of NCAP fines on hold – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
There’s no need yet to pay fines for traffic violations committed before the Supreme Court’s suspension of the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: No COVID-19 reports among students, teachers

DepEd: No COVID-19 reports among students, teachers

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
There are no reported COVID-19 cases, so far, involving students and teachers since the opening of classes in basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with