NDRRMC: Super Typhoon Henry claims first casualty

MANILA, Philippines — A landslide triggered by Super Typhoon Henry (international name Hinnamnor) and Tropical Depression Gardo in the province of Ifugao led to the death of a farmer in Sitio Natulan, Brgy. Mongol.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed to reporters that the reported fatality from the Cordillera Administrative Region was Henry's first casualty, though the NDRRMC said that the exact location is still up for validation.

In a situation report issued Friday morning, the NDRRMC also said that two rain-induced incidents, including the landslide, have been recorded in the CAR.

So far, nine road sections and one house have been tallied as damaged, while one municipality has faced power outages. No other infrastructure or agricultural damage has been reported yet as of press time.

As of 5:00 a.m., Friday, Henry was spotted almost stationary some 395 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, state weather bureau Pagasa said in its most recent bulletin.

Pagasa also said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 is up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Santa Ana, Cagayan due to Henry.