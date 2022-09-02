^

Headlines

NDRRMC: Super Typhoon Henry claims first casualty

Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 11:04am
NDRRMC: Super Typhoon Henry claims first casualty
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Gardo and Super Typhoon Hinnamnor on Sept. 1, 2022.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — A landslide triggered by Super Typhoon Henry (international name Hinnamnor) and Tropical Depression Gardo in the province of Ifugao led to the death of a farmer in Sitio Natulan, Brgy. Mongol.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed to reporters that the reported fatality from the Cordillera Administrative Region was Henry's first casualty, though the NDRRMC said that the exact location is still up for validation. 

In a situation report issued Friday morning, the NDRRMC also said that two rain-induced incidents, including the landslide, have been recorded in the CAR. 

So far, nine road sections and one house have been tallied as damaged, while one municipality has faced power outages. No other infrastructure or agricultural damage has been reported yet as of press time. 

As of 5:00 a.m., Friday, Henry was spotted almost stationary some 395 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, state weather bureau Pagasa said in its most recent bulletin.

Pagasa also said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 is up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Santa Ana, Cagayan due to Henry.

GARDOPH

NDRRMC

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN, TV5 terminate investment deal

ABS-CBN, TV5 terminate investment deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Network giants ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. have decided to abort their P4-billion deal for the airing of ABS-CBN shows...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo chosen for Harvard leadership program

Robredo chosen for Harvard leadership program

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo was selected as one of the five “distinguished leadership practitioners” who...
Headlines
fbtw
BBM Guest Program, tourist 'super app', more: DOT's plans, programs for recovery

BBM Guest Program, tourist 'super app', more: DOT's plans, programs for recovery

By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday laid down the new projects and convergence programs that the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Office of the Vice President explains P500 million confidential fund request

Office of the Vice President explains P500 million confidential fund request

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The proposed P500-million confidential fund for the Office of Vice President Sara Duterte will be used to support projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainfall, flood warnings can now trigger class suspension

Rainfall, flood warnings can now trigger class suspension

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
In-person and online classes will now be suspended from kindergarten to senior high school whenever a warning for wind, heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Super Typhoon Henry continues to slow down

Super Typhoon Henry continues to slow down

4 hours ago
Super Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) continued to slow down on Friday over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 2 due to 'Henry'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 2 due to 'Henry'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Several local government units have ordered Friday the suspension of classes due to the inclement weather brought by Super...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes under Signal No. 2 as weakened Henry inches closer

Batanes under Signal No. 2 as weakened Henry inches closer

12 hours ago
Typhoon Henry — which is not forecast to make landfall — now packs winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour near...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH planning to conduct special week of vaccinations

DOH planning to conduct special week of vaccinations

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health has bared its plan to conduct a special week of vaccination drive by the end of the month in line...
Headlines
fbtw
US trains Pinoy emergency personnel on chemical, biohazard response

US trains Pinoy emergency personnel on chemical, biohazard response

By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
The United States government, through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency , has trained Filipino emergency personnel on how...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with