Signal No. 1 hoisted in Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to 'Henry'

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands due to super typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor).

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds or strong breeze to near gale strength. The weather agency said the possibility of raising Wind Signal No. 2 is not ruled out.

Henry, which was last seen 400 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, weakened slightly. It now has peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph.

PAGASA said the super typhoon has begun to decelerate. It is now moving south southwest at 15 kph.

What to expect

According to weather forecasters, moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Batanes tonight. Meanwhile, residents of Babuyan Islands will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

By Friday, moderate to heavy rains will affect Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The tropical cyclone is also forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring rains over the western sections of Luzon starting Friday.

PAGASA also issued gale warning for the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Henry may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 4 meters) over the eastern seaboards of Isabela, Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas. These conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

The tropical cyclone may become “almost stationary” on Thursday evening or early Friday. Then, it will begin moving northwest slowly on Friday afternoon before accelerating north by Saturday.

“This super typhoon will weaken gradually as it begins to slow down or enters the quasi-stationary phase,” PAGASA said.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Henry’s position

Sept. 2, 2022 2:00 AM - 390 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 2, 2022 2:00 PM - 365 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 3, 2022 2:00 AM - 365 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 3, 2022 2:00 PM - 460 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 4, 2022 2:00 AM - 590 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)

Sept. 4, 2022 2:00 PM - 765 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)

Sept. 5, 2022 2:00 PM - 1,150 km north northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico