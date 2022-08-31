Gardo, super typhoon Hinnamnor keep strength while over sea — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Gardo and the super typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility maintained their strength while moving over the sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., Gardo was spotted 1,065 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, packing peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwest at 10 kph.

Because it is far from the Philippine landmass, the tropical depression is unlikely to have a direct effect on the country’s weather conditions and the conditions of coastal waters.

But its trough or extension is bringing rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas, senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in a briefing.

PAGASA said Gardo will degenerate into a remnant low as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening as super typhoon Hinnamnor starts to assimilate its circulation.

Entry seen tonight

Meanwhile, Hinnamnor was last seen 980 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

It is moving west southwest over the sea east of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands at 30 kph.

Weather forecasters said the cyclone may enter the PAR region this evening. Once it does, it will be called Henry.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said, adding the possibility of raising wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon is possible.

PAGASA weather services chief Jun Galang said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 may be hoisted over Batanes, Calayan Islands, and Babuyan Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains associated with the super typhoon’s outermost rain bands may affect Extreme Northern Luzon starting late Thursday or Friday. Hinnamnor may also enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Friday.

It may also trigger rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon. Such conditions may be dangerous for those using small sea vessels.

According to the weather agency, the cyclone is forecast to decelerate while over the northern Philippine Sea. It may become “almost stationary” by late Thursday through Friday.

Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph within 24 hours before it gradually weakens as it enters its quasi-stationary phase. It may be downgraded to typhoon category by Friday.

Gardo’s track

8 p.m., August 31: 1,025 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

8 a.m., September 1: 860 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

Hinnamnor’s track

8 p.m., August 31: 730 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 1: 515 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 1: 410 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 2: 395 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 2: 375 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 3, 400 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 4, 560 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

8 a.m., September 5, 885 km north northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico