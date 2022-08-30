Typhoon Hinnamnor seen to enter PAR Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility is expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was last seen 1,655 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with peak winds of 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph.

Moving west at 30 kph, Hinnamnor may enter the PAR region on Wednesday evening. It will be given the local name “Gardo”—the seventh tropical cyclone this year—once it is inside the country’s jurisdiction.

PAGASA said that further deceleration is forecast to occur as the typhoon turns southwest over the northern Philippine Sea. It may become “almost stationary” from Friday to Saturday.

Hinnamnor may continue to intensify rapidly over the sea south of Japan and reach super typhoon category within 24 hours.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said.

“As such, the possibility of hoisting a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over Extreme Northern Luzon during the occurrence of this typhoon within the PAR region is not ruled out,” it added.

Hinnamnor may bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon starting late Thursday or early Friday. Such conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

Weather forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure area last seen 1,210 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

Forecast positions of Hinnamnor

8 p.m., August 30: 1,385 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

8 a.m., August 31: 1,015 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

8 p.m., August 31: 875 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

8 a.m., September 1: 675 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 1: 545 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 2: 520 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 3: 525 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 4: 655 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico