^

Headlines

Typhoon Hinnamnor seen to enter PAR Wednesday

Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 1:20pm
Typhoon Hinnamnor seen to enter PAR Wednesday
Satellite image shows Typhoon Hinnamnor.
JTWC

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility is expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was last seen 1,655 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with peak winds of 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph.

Moving west at 30 kph, Hinnamnor may enter the PAR region on Wednesday evening. It will be given the local name “Gardo”—the seventh tropical cyclone this year—once it is inside the country’s jurisdiction.

PAGASA said that further deceleration is forecast to occur as the typhoon turns southwest over the northern Philippine Sea. It may become “almost stationary” from Friday to Saturday.

Hinnamnor may continue to intensify rapidly over the sea south of Japan and reach super typhoon category within 24 hours.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said.

“As such, the possibility of hoisting a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over Extreme Northern Luzon during the occurrence of this typhoon within the PAR region is not ruled out,” it added.

Hinnamnor may bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon starting late Thursday or early Friday. Such conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

Weather forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure area last seen 1,210 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

Forecast positions of Hinnamnor

  • 8 p.m., August 30: 1,385 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • 8 a.m., August 31: 1,015 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • 8 p.m., August 31: 875 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • 8 a.m., September 1: 675 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 p.m., September 1: 545 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 a.m., September 2: 520 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 a.m., September 3: 525 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 a.m., September 4: 655 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fair weather across Philippines, but typhoon may enter soon

Fair weather across Philippines, but typhoon may enter soon

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Most parts of the country can expect fair weather in the next three days because of the monsoon break, with chances of scattered...
Headlines
fbtw
No new immigration chief yet &ndash; Palace

No new immigration chief yet – Palace

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has yet to appoint a new chief of the Bureau of Immigration, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles clarified...
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO, Pagcor budgets first to face scrutiny

PCSO, Pagcor budgets first to face scrutiny

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Officials of two of the government’s revenue-generating agencies, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the...
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 4 days ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Gokongwei Group launches master brand

Gokongwei Group launches master brand

2 days ago
In 1992, industrialist John Gokongwei Jr. and his brothers – Henry, Johnson and James – established the Gokongwei...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Florita' infra damage pegged at P571 million &mdash; NDRRMC

'Florita' infra damage pegged at P571 million — NDRRMC

1 hour ago
According to NDRRMC, there were 192 damaged infrastructure in Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley. The cost of damage was pegged...
Headlines
fbtw
US sends DepEd P27-M in school supplies for Bicol region

US sends DepEd P27-M in school supplies for Bicol region

1 hour ago
The project is eyeing to reach 1.2 million Filipino children. The ABC+ project value is estimated to total P63 million ($1.123...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders Facebook, YouTube to preserve data on 'Usapang Diskarte' viral for online pedophilia

Court orders Facebook, YouTube to preserve data on 'Usapang Diskarte' viral for online pedophilia

2 hours ago
“After we forward this, we will wait for the data to be transmitted to us. This can include thousands of images, information...
Headlines
fbtw
Be heroes in our own right, Marcos urges Pinoys

Be heroes in our own right, Marcos urges Pinoys

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday urged Filipinos to be heroes in their own way and be a source of pride and inspiration for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Frontliners honored as heroes

Frontliners honored as heroes

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity Carlito Galvez Jr. paid tribute yesterday to frontliners as a new...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with