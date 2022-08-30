'Florita' infra damage pegged at P571 million â€” NDRRMC

^

'Florita' infra damage pegged at P571 million — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 12:44pm
A farmer inspects her corn farm damaged at the height of Tropical storm Ma-on in Cabagan town, Isabela province on August 24, 2022, a day after the tropical storm barreled the province.
MANILA, Philippines — The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure caused by Severe Tropical Storm Florita has risen to P571 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.

According to NDRRMC, there were 192 damaged infrastructure in Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley. The cost of damage was pegged at P571.1 million.

Majority of the damaged infrastructure were roads, followed by flood control structures, government facilities, bridges, and health facilities.

Meanwhile, typhoon damage to crops and agricultural machineries was estimated at P13.02 million, as reported by the Department of Agriculture.

The cost of damage to National Irrigation Administration’s infrastructure was pegged at P10.85 million.

Florita, which struck Northern Luzon last week, left three people dead. A total of 32,351 families or 131,235 people in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila were affected by the tropical cyclone.

The NDRRMC said it has provided assistance worth P7.7 million to storm-hit communities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

