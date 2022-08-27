^

Headlines

Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes

Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 3:53pm
Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes
This file photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police announced the filing of complaints against one foreign social media influencer and four other vloggers at the Hall of Justice in Quezon City.

In a statement, Police Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, acting director of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group said that the unit's cyber patrolling found Facebook and TikTok videos of vloggers tearing banknotes in half and asking random passersby for help as part of what they claimed was a social experiment.

“Let this serve as a warning to all media influencers or vloggers to be mindful of the content that you post in social media. Having numerous followers and viewers does not guarantee that you are free to violate any laws of the land," Doria said.

To recall, on August 12, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas requested the technical assistance of the ACG to monitor the activities of the social media accounts of the suspects:

  • Syrian national Samer Ousta also known as “ForeignGerms and Habibi Sami”  
  • Arnold Galentes Rogero also known as “Cholo TV”; 
  • Carl Romulo Miclat Quion also known as “carlquion”; 
  • Ritchard Pinero Eramel also known as “ekongyahoo.com”; 
  • and Joel Espinosa Mallanao  a.k.a “qyuarfheerzzchyam”

Per reports, Rogero was seen stapling several banknotes as part of a basketball fun-shoot game.

Quion recorded himself poking a hole into a one-thousand-peso bill as part of a magic trick, while Eramel posted Facebook and Tiktok videos of himself using a five-hundred-peso bill to wipe off dirt from his shoes and crumpling each bill and throwing it on the street’s pavement.

One Joel Espinosa Mallanao, known online by his reported username “qyuarfheerzzchyam” was also filmed defacing a fifty-peso-bill legal tender and using it as a funnel to transfer petroleum products, the PNP-ACG said in its report.

According to the PNP-ACG, the suspects will be facing charges for violations of Defacement, Mutilation, Tearing, Burning or destruction of Central Bank Notes and Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances.

PNP cries foul over digital disinformation 

Earlier Thursday, the PNP also slammed false information circulating in social media sites, calling these a modus operandi posed by criminal gangs to spread chaos.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, chief of the Philippine National Police, said he issued a directive for the PNP-ACG to intensify monitoring against online disinformation. “I call the attention of our public to be more mindful of what we are posting in our social media sites and refrain from spreading unverified information from unknown sources that may lead to public disturbance, panic, and confusion," Azurin said.

"The spread of fake news on the Internet is a danger to all of us because it has an impact on the way we filter all the information we found and read on social media. It is a serious problem that should be the concern of our society, especially for the misleading resources and content found online, which makes it impossible for the people to distinguish what is real and what is not," the ACG said in a security bulletin earlier.

"Some fake news websites use website spoofing, structured to make visitors believe that they are visiting trusted sources on the internet as fictitious articles deliberately fabricated to deceive readers, generally with the goal of profiting through clickbait."

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate sees passage of revised SIM card bill

Senate sees passage of revised SIM card bill

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The SIM Card Registration Bill is expected to hurdle the Senate quickly, given the support of a majority of members of the...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 cases declining across the country &ndash; DOH

COVID-19 cases declining across the country – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in the country, including in the National Capital Region, are on a decline, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Pump prices are set to rise again next week amid the uptrend in the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

5 days ago
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
Marcos vows support for MSMEs

Marcos vows support for MSMEs

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Revitalizing micro, small and medium enterprises is a promise President Marcos intends to keep as he hailed the sector yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker wants stronger, expanded coverage of Anti-Bullying Law

Lawmaker wants stronger, expanded coverage of Anti-Bullying Law

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A neophyte lawmaker has filed a bill in the House of Representatives that will amend the Anti-Bullying Law by expanding...
Headlines
fbtw
Source of 4th monkeypox case still unknown

Source of 4th monkeypox case still unknown

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
It might take a little longer to identify the source of infection of the country’s fourth monkeypox case, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring LPA off Bicol

PAGASA monitoring LPA off Bicol

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low-pressure area off the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH warns vs fake information on organ trafficking

DOH warns vs fake information on organ trafficking

1 day ago
In a briefing on Friday, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said there were posts claiming...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with