After disowning red-tagging posts, PNP cries foul over 'fake news' on social media resurfacing solved cases

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police, Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin slammed false information circulating in social media sites, calling these a modus operandi posed by criminal gangs to spread chaos.

In a statement, Azurin said that he ordered the Anti-Cyber Crime Group to intensify monitoring against online disinformation resurfacing photographs and incidents from solved cases to imply they had just happened.

“I call the attention of our public to be more mindful of what we are posting in our social media sites and refrain from spreading unverified information from unknown sources that may lead to public disturbance, panic, and confusion," Azurin said.

He pointed to the posts of Angono Rizal News Online, which brands itself as a community journalism outlet, which he said re-shared earlier police reports "possibly and intentionally posted to gain more followers on said social media."

Azurin said that the PNP through ACG has already requested the social networking site to take down the publication's account.

The PNP's history of red-tagging

The PNP chief's appeal comes days after the PNP Maritime Group's official social media channels published posts claiming that former senator Ninoy Aquino was an armed rebel linked to the New People's Army.

PBGen Roderick Alba, PNP public information chief distances from social media posts by the PNP Maritime Group calling former Sen. Benigno Aquino an NPA rebel, says posts have been taken down and are being investigated "to determine those responsible." | via @francoIuna pic.twitter.com/j6CA4MZS3g — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 21, 2022

The PNP eventually distanced from those posts, saying it would investigate to determine those responsible. To date, though, no PNP social media personnel have been held accountable for disinformation posted on official PNP properties on social media.

Philippine National Police units have, since the Duterte administration, often used social media accounts to accuse people and organizations of links to the communist rebellion. The PNP has maintained that this is not official policy and that officers are bound by the agency's social media guidelines.

READ: Despite proof, PNP says it did not try to link community pantries to rebels

This also comes in the wake of a string of kidnappings and petty street crime which the PNP urged calm over, calling it a manageable situation for the time being.

In response to the wave of kidnapping, the PNP earlier said that each case was independent of one another and had no links in motive. The PNP went on to claim that the sum of index and nonindex crimes has so far decreased by some 45.2% in the first few months under the Marcos administration.

Azurin ordered police units in the country to intensify efforts in monitoring the circulation of fake news that "pose threats and misinformation that may instigate and incite social conflict." — Franco Luna