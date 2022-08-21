Signal No. 1 in parts of Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela due to 'Florita'

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA puts areas in Aurora, Cagayan, and Isabela under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as tropical depression Florita "slightly intensifies."

In a tropical cyclone bulletin issued at 5 p.m., PAGASA put the following under TCWS No. 1 as these areas are seen to experience strong winds:

Northern part of Aurora: Dilasag

Eastern part of Cagayan: Peñablanca and Baggao

Eastern part of Isabela: Dinapigue, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, and San Mariano

Meanwhile, other areas in the eastern part of Northern Luzon may be placed under Signal No. 2 "as early as tomorrow morning."

The state weather bureau said light to moderate with, at times, heavy rains may be anticipated in Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela beginning Monday morning until afternoon.

Landfall and effects

Meanwhile, "Florita" is still projected to make its landfall over Cagayan or the northern portion of Isabela on Tuesday morning or afternoon. The state weather bureau said it may be placed under the tropical storm category by Monday morning or afternoon.

From Monday night to Tuesday evening, PAGASA said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the Ilocos Region may experience heavy to intense, with at times, torrential rains due to tropical depression Florita.” Over in Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley, light to moderate, and sometimes, heavy rain showers may occur.

PAGASA warns some areas may see scattered to widespread flooding as well as some rain-induced landslides.