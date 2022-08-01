Pagasa: 2-3 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in August

This file photo taken taken September 2021 shows a biker with an umbrella.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can expect two to three tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the month of August.

This was reported by state weather bureau Pagasa meteorologist Aldczar Aurelio on Monday morning. The Philippine Area of Responsibility is "the smallest and innermost monitoring domain, whose boundary is closest to the Philippine Islands," according to Pagasa, which issues Severe Weather Bulletins for tropical cyclones in PAR.

Tropical Depression Ester exited PAR on early Sunday morning after dumping rains in parts of Luzon that affected 896 families or 2,979 individuals in 21 barangays in the Bicol and Western Visayas regions.

GMA resident meteorologist Nathaniel Cruz, in a separate report on GMA’s "Unang Balita", said the average track of the expected tropical cyclones will be over northern Luzon. Expected landfall may be on extreme northern Luzon, although these may still change track.

But Cruz said in Filipino that even if the storm will not directly hit Metro Manila, "the whole of Luzon and parts of Visayas mat be affected by the cyclone because of the southwest monsoon."

He said there have been no weather disturbances detected heading in the direction of the Philippines.

For Monday, Aurelio said, Luzon will continue to experience rainy weather due to Habagat or the southwest monsoon that is affecting the entire country. Clear skies are expected when Habagat weakens. — Kristine Joy Patag