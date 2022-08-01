^

Headlines

Pagasa: 2-3 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in August

Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 10:53am
Pagasa: 2-3 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in August
This file photo taken taken September 2021 shows a biker with an umbrella.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can expect two to three tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the month of August.

This was reported by state weather bureau Pagasa meteorologist Aldczar Aurelio on Monday morning. The Philippine Area of Responsibility is "the smallest and innermost monitoring domain, whose boundary is closest to the Philippine Islands," according to Pagasa, which issues Severe Weather Bulletins for tropical cyclones in PAR.

Tropical Depression Ester exited PAR on early Sunday morning after dumping rains in parts of Luzon that affected 896 families or 2,979 individuals in 21 barangays in the Bicol and Western Visayas regions.

GMA resident meteorologist Nathaniel Cruz, in a separate report on GMA’s "Unang Balita", said the average track of the expected tropical cyclones will be over northern Luzon. Expected landfall may be on extreme northern Luzon, although these may still change track.

But Cruz said in Filipino that even if the storm will not directly hit Metro Manila, "the whole of Luzon and parts of Visayas mat be affected by the cyclone because of the southwest monsoon."

He said there have been no weather disturbances detected heading in the direction of the Philippines.

For Monday, Aurelio said, Luzon will continue to experience rainy weather due to Habagat or the southwest monsoon that is affecting the entire country. Clear skies are expected when Habagat weakens. — Kristine Joy Patag

PAGASA

WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

2 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

1 day ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fire DA execs involved&nbsp; in smuggling&rsquo;

‘Fire DA execs involved  in smuggling’

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
While President Marcos’ decision to temporarily take over the helm of the Department of Agriculture to stop the P10-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
China again slammed the United States for trying to “stir up trouble and drive a wedge” between countries using...
Headlines
fbtw
Tributes pour in for former president FVR

Tributes pour in for former president FVR

17 hours ago
The former chief executive has died, according to reports. He apparently succumbed due to COVID-19 complications at 94. ...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office...
Headlines
fbtw
UP holds in-person graduation rites

UP holds in-person graduation rites

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
For the first time since the COVID outbreak in 2020, the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City yesterday held...
Headlines
fbtw
Address gaps in vaccination efforts &ndash; Concepcion

Address gaps in vaccination efforts – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
With over P5 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the private sector now expired, Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants &lsquo;disaster-proof&rsquo; communities

Marcos wants ‘disaster-proof’ communities

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Building “disaster-proof” communities is what President Marcos wants for the country after witnessing the devastation...
Headlines
fbtw
Positivity rates in 14 provinces above 20% &ndash; OCTA

Positivity rates in 14 provinces above 20% – OCTA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Fourteen provinces in Luzon have registered “very high” or above 20 percent COVID-19 positivity rates while the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with