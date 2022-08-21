^

Headlines

PNP says to probe Batangas, Quezon police units over 'NinoyNPA' posts

Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 4:39pm
PNP says to probe Batangas, Quezon police units over 'NinoyNPA' posts
This screen capture shows a since-deleted tweet by the Batangas Maritime Police Station using the hashtags 'NinoyNotAHero' and 'NinoyNPA'.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5L44 p.m.) — Members of the maritime police in Batangas and Quezon may find themselves in hot water as the Philippine National Police said it would investigate posts accusing former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. of being a member of the New People's Army.

The Batangas Maritime Police Station and Quezon Maritime Police Station on Saturday posted anti-communist messages on their social media accounts and used the hashtags "NinoyNotAHero" and "NinoyNPA" to promote them. The posts were made a day before Ninoy Aquino Day, an official holiday to commemorate Aquino's assassination on August 21, 1983.

RELATED: PNP disavows tarp outside Capas station red-tagging Bayan Muna rep

"The PNP does not engage in name calling that can malign any person's reputation. We value respect for human dignity," Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, chief of the PNP's Public Information Office, said in a message to reporters.

"The posts had been taken down and are now being investigated to determine those responsible for these. If anyone in the organization is found accountable, appropriate disciplinary actions will be imposed," he also said.

Asked earlier Sunday if the posts of the provincial maritime police units reflect the sentiments of the PNP as an organization, Alba said that the view that that "Ninoy, if it referred to former Sen. Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino, was not a hero and that he was actually an NPA rebel" is not an official position of the national police service.

A hero in the struggle against dictatorship

Renato Reyes, secretary-general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, called the PNP's accusation against the murdered senator "utterly appalling as it desperately tries to discredit Aquino and his heroic sacrifice."

"Ninoy was not a communist nor an NPA fighter, however, there were those [who fought the Marcos dictatorship] who were," Reyes — the government has also accused him and Bayan of communist links — said in a tweet.

"You saw them depicted in movies, in literature. There were those who joined the underground and the armed struggle. They are not called 'terrorists'. They are heroes in the struggle against dictatorship. Their names are inscribed at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani."

READ: Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post

Philippine National Police units have, since the Duterte administration, often used social media accounts to accuse people and organizations of links to the communist rebellion. The PNP has maintained that this is not official policy and that officers are bound by the agency's social media guidelines. — with a report from Franco Luna

NINOY AQUINO

NINOY AQUINO DAY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government agencies mum on Ninoy Aquino Day, an official holiday

Government agencies mum on Ninoy Aquino Day, an official holiday

By Jonathan de Santos | 5 hours ago
There was no commemorative statement from the Palace as of Sunday noon. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until end-August

Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until end-August

1 day ago
The DOH also said that the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur as well as four local government units have been...
Headlines
fbtw
Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has renewed the call to abolish the Philippine International Trading Corp. and the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says to probe Batangas, Quezon police units over 'NinoyNPA' posts

PNP says to probe Batangas, Quezon police units over 'NinoyNPA' posts

1 hour ago
"The PNP does not engage in name calling that can malign any person's reputation. We value respect for human dignity," Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Briones, Lao invited to Senate probe on DepEd laptops

Briones, Lao invited to Senate probe on DepEd laptops

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Former education secretary Leonor Briones and former Procurement Service-Department Budget and Management head Lloyd Christopher...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
More areas de-escalated to Alert Level 1

More areas de-escalated to Alert Level 1

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Two provinces and four more towns have been de-escalated to Alert Level 1 pandemic status, the Department of Health announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Undetected monkeypox cases possible &ndash; DOH

Undetected monkeypox cases possible – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
It is possible the country has more than two cases of monkeypox, although these have yet to be detected, the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian eyes zero contact payment of taxes

Gatchalian eyes zero contact payment of taxes

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
To protect taxpayers from harassment by abusive tax collectors, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is aiming for the passage of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Growing MSMEs to create more jobs &ndash; Concepcion

Growing MSMEs to create more jobs – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is emphasizing the importance of growing micro, small and medium enterprises as it will...
Headlines
fbtw
Bishop to students: Value time with teachers, classmates

Bishop to students: Value time with teachers, classmates

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Bayombong Bishop and chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Catechesis...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with