^

Headlines

Comelec sees passage of law ‘more effective’ in preventing vote-buying

Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 6:43pm
Comelec sees passage of law âmore effectiveâ in preventing vote-buying
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections “fully supports” a bill that makes vote-buying a “heinous crime” and penalizes offenders with imprisonment on top of a hefty fine.

Rep. Anthony Golez Jr. (Malasakit at Bayanihan party-list) filed House Bill No. 1709 or the “Vote-Buying is a Heinous Crime Act” that punishes political parties, organizations, and other agents for giving and offering money “or anything of value,” including employment, in exchange fo a vote.

Under the proposed bill, a political party, organization, or any other agent convited of vote-buying may face at least 12 to up to 40 years behind bars, stretching it from the current one to six years under Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code. They may also be fined for at least P3 million.

Any convicted individual will also be prohibited from being a part of a political party or a party-list seeking accreditation from the Comelec and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed bill seeks to punish anyone who sells their votes in exchange for money and/or employment, putting a penalty fee of not less than P100,000 and imprisonment of one to six years.

Any person or individual convicted — either for buying and selling their votes — will be forever disqualified from holding public office. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he believes the passage of the law “will be more effective” in preventing vote-buying and vote-selling during elections season. 

He also encouraged lawmakers to amend the Omnibus Election Code to include as an offense those who conduct their transaction through over-the-air fund-transfers, internet cash transfers, and other digital means. 

Vote-buying, which has always been a problem in Philippine politics, have also turned digital — with agents and political actors preferring to transact online 

“Said re-definition will likewise pave the way for the conduct of better criminal investigation and case build-up, culminating to a more effective and efficient prosecution,” the poll body said. 

READ: BSP tells banks to clamp down on digital vote buying, selling 

During the campaign period leading up to the 2022 national elections, the Comelec put up an inter-agency task force in an attempt to curb vote-buying.

The task force included members from the Department of Justice, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Information Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, and Armed Forces of the Philippines. 

By end-May, the poll body said it was investigating nearly a thousand reported cases of vote-buying.

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Migrant workers department says new appointments complete 'dream team'

Migrant workers department says new appointments complete 'dream team'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople on Wednesday unveiled new appointments to form the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman clears De Lima of bribery raps

Ombudsman clears De Lima of bribery raps

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed bribery complaints against former Sen. Leila De Lima and her former aide Ronnie...
Headlines
fbtw
Cable cars? Restore suspended PUV routes first, House lawmakers say

Cable cars? Restore suspended PUV routes first, House lawmakers say

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Before the government starts building cable cars, as one senator suggests, it should restore old public transportation routes...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG urges BJMP: Keep jails healthy and drug-free

DILG urges BJMP: Keep jails healthy and drug-free

10 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to ensure the welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Walden Bello arrest worrisome for free speech, dissent

Hontiveros: Walden Bello arrest worrisome for free speech, dissent

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a member of the Senate's small minority bloc, on Wednesday condemned the arrest and detention of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Zubiri: Senators back giving general public access to 2nd booster dose

Zubiri: Senators back giving general public access to 2nd booster dose

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
At a briefing with reporters Wednesday morning, Zubiri said that the Senate supports President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH revives proposal to redefine COVID-19 full vaccination

DOH revives proposal to redefine COVID-19 full vaccination

5 hours ago
“We will propose to the Office of the President that our ‘fully vaccinated’ definition be refined, that...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to surface 2 labor organizers brought to Supreme Court

Calls to surface 2 labor organizers brought to Supreme Court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Families of two community organizers Loi Magbanua and Ador Juat pleaded to the Supreme Court to issue a protection writ for...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers seek inquiry on delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries

Lawmakers seek inquiry on delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Lawmakers part of the minority bloc in the House of Representatives are seeking an inquiry on the government’s delisting...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says Philippines may get access to monkeypox shots in 2023

DOH says Philippines may get access to monkeypox shots in 2023

8 hours ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the agency is coordinating with the private sector...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user