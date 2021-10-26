

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo on vote buying: Take the money, but vote according to conscience
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 5:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo on vote buying: Take the money, but vote according to conscience
File photo shows people holding cash.
Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo gave advice on how ordinary people can handle vote buying, saying that they can accept the money being offered but still vote for the candidate they want.



"Mali yung pagbibili ng boto, pero ‘yung sinasabi ko sa tao, tanggapin niyo. Parati kong sinasabi tanggapin niyo kasi galing rin naman ‘yan sa atin. ‘Yung pinambibili ng boto, pera din naman ‘yan ng taongbayan," Robredo said Tuesday at a virtual forum with household service workers or kasambahays.





(Vote buying is wrong, but I tell people, accept the money. I always say accept it since that also came from us. What’s being used to buy votes is also the money of the people.)



FROM INTERAKSYON: ‘Don’t sell your vote’: Vote buying feared as national elections near



Robredo was asked during the forum for advice on how people should deal with vote buying if they encounter it.



Her response is similar to the late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin’s advice on vote buying to “take the bait, not the hook.”



“‘Wag kang boboto dahil pakiramdam mo mayroon kang utang na loob kasi tinanggap mo. ‘Di ba? ‘Yung sa akin, tanggapin ang pera, pero iboto sa konsensiya,” Robredo said.



(Don’t vote because you feel indebted to them because you accepted the money. Right? For me, accept the money, but vote according to your conscience.)



She also told kasambahays that they should not worry about the possibility of other people finding out who they voted for as there is no way for anyone to do this.



The Commission on Elections has stressed that the claim that there is a way to monitor how a specific voter votes is among the persistent pieces of misinformation surrounding elections.



READ: Vote buying an integral part of Philippine elections — Duterte



Vote buying, which carries a penalty of one to six years imprisonment, has been a perennial problem in Philippine elections which seems to have no solution in sight.



The Comelec brought forward a potential solution to vote buying in 2013, when it tried to ban the withdrawal of more than P100,000 a day, the transportation of cash beyond P500,000 and the encashment of checks exceeding P500,000.



But this was eventually halted by the Supreme Court and the poll body has not attempted to revive the proposal.



On Sunday, her office and her volunteer group dismissed social media posts claiming volunteers in the caravans and other activities held over the weekend were given "incentives" — P100 and a Fudgee Bar snack, according to some claims — for joining as fake.



In a statement, Team Leni Robredo said it "strongly condemns any type of support purchase and we call on the public to be more critical in sharing these types of information on social media."  



"As the volunteer arm of the Leni Robredo presidential campaign, TLR believes in the principles held by our constituents." — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      VOTE BUYING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At least five senators are pushing to ban the substitution of electoral aspirants who voluntarily withdraw their candidacies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko dares gov&rsquo;t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko dares gov’t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso challenged the government’s pandemic task force to press charges against the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA based its assessment on its own metrics, citing a continued improving picture in the capital region months after a deadly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will begin a limited return to classrooms on November 15. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR: Kids 12 and below not allowed to enter Manila's dolomite beach starting Oct. 26                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR: Kids 12 and below not allowed to enter Manila's dolomite beach starting Oct. 26


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said starting Tuesday, kids aged 12 and below are barred from entering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Less than half of service contracting program funds disbursed by DOTr so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Less than half of service contracting program funds disbursed by DOTr so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The department's figures translate to just 41% distributed from Bayanihan and 17.9% from the DOTr's budget.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr to recommend increasing PUV capacity in Metro Manila to 100%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr to recommend increasing PUV capacity in Metro Manila to 100%


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The road sector has already submitted a formal position paper to increase the seating capacity from 50% which, for us, if...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Palace 'most eager' to answer Senate hearings on pandemic deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Palace 'most eager' to answer Senate hearings on pandemic deals


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is "most eager" to answer questions about its directive for officials to skip the Senate hearings on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kasambahays ask Robredo: Are you angry at Bongbong?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kasambahays ask Robredo: Are you angry at Bongbong?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I think we should not get angry at the person. We should get angry at what they’re doing," Vice President Leni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,765,672.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with