Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

Children from Barangay Tumana in Marikina City play under heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Dante on June 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ester, which is being enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat, will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and other areas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to a tropical cyclone bulletin issued at 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Depression Ester has slowed down over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

"Ester" was last spotted 785 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, with peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The tropical depression was slowly moving northwestward.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, Antique and Aklan will experience scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The habagat is being enhanced by Ester and Tropical Storm Songda, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA said scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in high-risk areas.

The tropical depression and the southwest monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country, which may be risky for small seacrafts.

Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and to avoid navigating in these conditions.

Tropical Depression Ester is forecast to pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of the Ryukyu Islands on Saturday or Sunday early morning.

It is expected to remain a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.