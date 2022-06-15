^

Headlines

Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 12:35pm
Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra at a Senate committee hearing.
The STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of baselessly labeling groups and people as fronts for communist rebels and putting them in danger of harassment and attacks, officials engaged in red-tagging should just file proper complaints, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

The justice secretary is a member of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, whose officials have been slapped with a slew of complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman for red-tagging.

Guevarra said he believes red-tagging is not a policy of the NTF-ELCAC.

"There are just some certain persons associated with the NTF-ELCAC who might have been vocal about their impressions about certain groups that is why it is being said that these people are red-tagging certain groups," he said in the Kapihan sa Manila Bay Forum on Wednesday morning.

NTF-ELCAC personalities have so far accused nuns, activists, journalists, celebrities, human rights workers and community pantry organizers of being members of the communist armed movement.

"The [Department of Justice]’s position is very clear on that. If there is, let’s say, certain acts of red-tagged persons that can be said against the law. Then don’t just label them. File the necessary action against them if you have evidence," he added partly in Filipino.

Guevarra said the DOJ has already expressed this position to other members of the task force, but admitted he does not know if they paid it any mind. He instead deferred to other officials of the NTF-ELCAC for reaction.

SOJ agrees: Red-tagging is dangerous

While Guevarra did not identify them, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy faces multiple complaints over red-tagging at the Office of the Ombudsman.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., NTF-ELCAC vice chair, also accused groups of communist links before the SC and was ordered to explain his comments. Retired general Antonio Parlade, former task force spokesperson, was also made to explain to the Supreme Court a social media post where he labeled those contesting the Anti-Terrorism Act as a "clear threat" to government.

RELATED: SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged ‘credible threat of injury’ vs anti-terror law

Echoing what activists and dissenters have long told the government, Guevarra continued that if they do not have evidence to support their labeling, they should not speak at all, “because you are endangering certain people.”

"If there is no sufficient evidence, those people who are just vocal about their own political views may be targeted and put in danger," the justice chief added.

In resolving the more than 30 petitions questioning the Anti-Terrorism Act, the SC itself said it "finds that petitioners have sufficiently alleged the presence of a credible threat of injury for being constant targets of ‘red-tagging’ or ‘truth tagging.’ Therefore, they satisfy the requisites of the traditional concept of legal standing." 

Guevarra is handing over the reins of the DOJ to Rep. Crisping “Boying” Remulla (Cavite) who, at the heat of the campaign, red-tagged some supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo. He has since acknowledged he would be more careful with his words as incoming justice secretary.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MENARDO GUEVARRA

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts PCSO GM&rsquo;s resignation

Duterte accepts PCSO GM’s resignation

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues
play

'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

By Angelica Y. Yang | 20 hours ago
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday at the Senate, Padilla said he is 100% ready to assume his post once the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has asked the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against...
Headlines
fbtw
Local airlines ramp up flights for international travel

Local airlines ramp up flights for international travel

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Local carriers are ramping up their flights for international travel as borders open up and restrictions ease amid the still...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Second booster: Prioritize people with comorbidities&rsquo;

‘Second booster: Prioritize people with comorbidities’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
People with comorbidities should already be given the second booster shot against COVID-19, according to Vaccine Expert Panel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Bulusan steaming continues; 69 quakes recorded

Bulusan steaming continues; 69 quakes recorded

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Following its June 5 and 12 phreatic eruptions, Mount Bulusan continues to release steam, indicating persistent hydrothermal...
Headlines
fbtw
Health expert wants Marcos to sustain stand vs vape

Health expert wants Marcos to sustain stand vs vape

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Action on Smoking and Health Philippines yesterday urged president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief wants gun ban during Marcos, Duterte inaugurals

PNP chief wants gun ban during Marcos, Duterte inaugurals

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A ranking official of the Philippine National Police wants a gun ban imposed in Manila and Davao City to ensure security during...
Headlines
fbtw

Transparency urged in CHR appointments

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A group of rights advocates has urged president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to ensure a transparent and inclusive process in selecting qualified and independent human rights experts as commissioners...
Headlines
fbtw
STAR&rsquo;s Flores conferred 2022 APCU Award

STAR’s Flores conferred 2022 APCU Award

13 hours ago
The Association for Philippines-China Understanding and China embassy on June 10 conferred on multi-awarded STAR columnist...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with