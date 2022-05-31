^

Headlines

Imee Marcos says 'unlikely, improper' for brother to endorse next Senate president

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 5:03pm
Imee Marcos says 'unlikely, improper' for brother to endorse next Senate president
Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco raise the hands of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on May 25, 2022. Marcos was elected by a landslide against closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos said Tuesday that it is “most unlikely and quite improper” for her brother, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to endorse a candidate for the Senate presidency, citing the need to maintain the separation of powers between the three branches of government.

“It’s most unlikely and quite improper. As you’re well aware, there’s a separation of the three branches of government. We cannot interfere in the executive. The executive should not meddle with the judiciary and so on and so forth because that’s not right,” Imee, the older sister of the president-elect, told reporters.

While interference from the executive on the affairs of the legislative branch seems to be frowned upon, the upper chamber of Congress has in the past considered the chief executive in electing its next leader.

In 2016, senators chose Sen. Koko Pimentel, the lone party mate of President Rodrigo Duterte in the chamber, as they wanted to provide stability in the leadership of the Senate.

Granted that even if Marcos Jr. does not pick a preferred bet for Senate president, he can already count on his many allies in the chamber where he served from 2010 to 2016. As it stands, the leading contenders for the top Senate post are his allies: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri and Sen. Cynthia Villar.

Then there are other Marcos Jr. allies reportedly eyeing the Senate presidency like Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Sen.-elect Loren Legarda who were both part of the UniTeam ticket in the recently concluded elections.

While not explicitly allied with Marcos Jr., Sen.-elect Chiz Escudero, who is also supposedly seeking to be Senate President Tito Sotto’s successor, has maintained a cordial relationship with the president-elect, hosting him in his home province of Sorsogon even if he is a guest candidate on the ticket of his archrival, Vice President Leni Robredo.

But if the older Marcos were to be believed, no one among the contenders for the Senate presidency has the 13 votes needed to secure the coveted position. Imee is reportedly among the senators backing Villar, her fellow Nacionalista, for Senate president.

“We all have our own parties,” Imee said. “So you always support your party mate as a general rule.”

However it goes down and whoever goes up to the rostrum in July as the next Senate president, Imee says what is important for them is to secure a supermajority in the chamber.

“I think that at all costs, we need to have a supermajority. Our country faces, with the world, a very challenging future. We need to be together. We need a Senate UniTeam,” she said.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

IMEE MARCOS

SENATE

SENATE PRESIDENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

1 day ago
After paying a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., UK’s envoy emphasized that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

1 hour ago
“A duty guard was interviewed by our personnel and he narrated that he noticed a box of an alcoholic beverage in the...
Headlines
fbtw
PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We already have established that the 20 percent, sabi nga ni RA 10754, is our right. Denying us our right, just because the...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health stressed that tobacco products pose threat to people’s lives and the environment.
Headlines
fbtw
Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
As the Department of Education eyes resumption of 100% in-person classes in the coming school year, the Commission on Human...
Headlines
fbtw
Future DSWD chief Tulfo sets six-month deadline to implement disaster aid reform

Future DSWD chief Tulfo sets six-month deadline to implement disaster aid reform

2 hours ago
"I can prove that I can do something about it because I've been in this work for the past several years," Tulfo said...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with