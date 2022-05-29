Term sharing for Senate leadership being eyed?

MANILA, Philippines — None of the two to four contenders for the post of Senate president has enough votes to be elected and term sharing may have to be the solution to avert a possible split of the majority bloc, Sen. Imee Marcos said yesterday.

Marcos said no one among the four senators reportedly interested in succeeding Senate President Vicente Sotto III – Senate Majority Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Cynthia Villar, Francis Escudero and Sherwin Gatchalian – has the 13 votes needed to be elected.

“No one in the Senate can claim having the ‘super majority’. Nothing is certain yet,” Marcos told dwIZ in Filipino.

She said social media posts indicating that Zubiri already has the support of 12 of his colleagues; Villar, eight and Senators Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Alan Peter Cayetano and Aquilino Pimentel III as part of the minority are not accurate.

“The situation is very, very fluid. These 12, eight, four votes – I think they will still change. So let’s see,” the senator said.

She said returning senator Loren Legarda could also be a contender to the top post of the chamber given her seniority as a legislator.

But what is most important and what appears to be anticipated by senators is a dialogue between Villar and Zubiri on the matter.

“They should talk so that everything’s resolved and we won’t be starting the new administration quarreling in the Senate,” Marcos said.

She said term-sharing among whoever are the top contenders was discussed but she does not know the latest on such talks, adding all options should be considered to conclude the race and put an end to intrigue and gossip.

“I think no one wants to see the majority bloc divided. That won’t happen. We will do whatever it takes, whether it be sacrifices or compromises, or whatever sharing that should be done so that we form (a bloc),” Marcos said.

She also said her brother, president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is not likely going to endorse any senator to lead the chamber, as such would violate the separation of powers.