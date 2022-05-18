Rollout of 2nd COVID-19 boosters for seniors, health workers OKd

This undated photo from the National Task Force against COVID-19 shows a woman getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens and frontline health workers may now receive second booster shots which provide additional protection against COVID-19 variants, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DOH said COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer should be given to the elderly and the medical workers above 18 years old at least four months after the administration of the first booster doses.

“After careful study and consideration of the best available evidence, we shall now roll out effective immediately the second booster for our frontline health workers and senior citizens. This is part of how we fight back against the virus,” said Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who also heads the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center.

According to the DOH, the administration of second booster doses to eligible individuals will implemented simultaneously nationwide, depending on the readiness of regional and local vaccination operations centers, implementing units, and vaccination sites.

Eligible recipients of a fourth vaccine shot need to present a vaccination card showing the date of the first booster dose, and any valid government-issued ID.

“The second booster for our health workers and senior citizens will enhance protection given by the first booster and the primary series against all variants, including the recent Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Health authorities started giving second booster doses to immunocompromised adults in April.

Latest data from the government showed that over 68.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 13.6 million have gotten booster shots.