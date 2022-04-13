FDA OKs second COVID-19 booster for elderly, immunocompromised and health workers

A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and frontline health workers, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

According to the DOH, the second booster dose should be administered at least four months after the first booster.

The additional dose can be given earlier to moderately and severely immunocompromised patients subject to attending physician’s assessment.

"The FDA thus recognized waning immunity in specific populations," the department said. The elderly and people with comorbidities are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center is currently drafting guidelines for the rollout of second booster dose.

The DOH also asked the FDA to amend the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to include booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 17.

More than 66.65 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19 in the Philippines, while 12.47 million individuals have received booster shots.