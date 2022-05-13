'Angat Buhay NGO': Leni Robredo bares plans to launch 'widest volunteer network' in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update 8:36 p.m.) — Stopping short of conceding from the May race, Vice President Leni Robredo announced her plans Friday upon stepping down from office in July as she looks to harness the massive volunteer-driven campaign for her presidential bid that she has repeatedly called unprecedented and historic.

In a speech at her thanksgiving rally on the Quezon City campus of Ateneo de Manila University, Robredo said she and organizers of the campaign at the local level will launch an Angat Buhay non-government entity to assist those in the margins behind which would be what she called the "widest volunteer network" in the country's history.

The entity adopts the name of the flagship anti-poverty program of the Office of the Vice President which later became a slogan of her campaign.

"We already have a template for this, we've done it even with limited funding and machinery at the Office of the Vice President," she said in Filipino.

"We connected those who were ready to help to those who needed help. Now, we're more organized, there are many People's Councils, many groups that were formed among our ranks. We've shown what we can reach if we all contribute," Robredo added.

Campaign for truth, history

Without mentioning her presidential rival and now presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Robredo urged her supporters—many of whom are still grieving the results of the May 9 vote—to accept the "decision of the majority" while making use of the movement her campaign has formed to resist deception.

She also addressed accusations and reports of election fraud without disputing the results of the elections so far.

"I ask you to be one with me in this—be determined not to waste all we've achieved so far, while we respect the voice of the many," she said.

She continued: "Truth is, it is not only around election time that you can discern wrong circumstances. It's not only about defective vote-counting machines or the reported incidents of vote-buying. Our largest threat and enemy—dominant even before the campaign period—a decades-long project that is the large and terrible machinery that spreads anger and lies."

"Ninakaw nito ng katotohanan, kaya ninakaw din ang kasaysayan, pati na ng kinabukasan. Disinpormasyon ang pinakamalaki nating kalaban," Robredo said. (This machinery stole the truth, stole history and stole the future."

Robredo has been identified as the foremost victim of campaign disinformation while her presidential rival, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as its top beneficiary.

Accused of whitewashing history through social media, Marcos, the heir of a dictatorial dynasty elected back into Malacañang, has earned a historic majority of 31 million votes against Robredo's 14 million, according to unofficial, partial data from the Commission on Elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.