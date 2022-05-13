^

Headlines

'Angat Buhay NGO': Leni Robredo bares plans to launch 'widest volunteer network' in Philippines

Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update 8:36 p.m.) — Stopping short of conceding from the May race, Vice President Leni Robredo announced her plans Friday upon stepping down from office in July as she looks to harness the massive volunteer-driven campaign for her presidential bid that she has repeatedly called unprecedented and historic.

In a speech at her thanksgiving rally on the Quezon City campus of Ateneo de Manila University, Robredo said she and organizers of the campaign at the local level will launch an Angat Buhay non-government entity to assist those in the margins behind which would be what she called the "widest volunteer network" in the country's history.

The entity adopts the name of the flagship anti-poverty program of the Office of the Vice President which later became a slogan of her campaign.

"We already have a template for this, we've done it even with limited funding and machinery at the Office of the Vice President," she said in Filipino.

"We connected those who were ready to help to those who needed help. Now, we're more organized, there are many People's Councils, many groups that were formed among our ranks. We've shown what we can reach if we all contribute," Robredo added.

Campaign for truth, history

Without mentioning her presidential rival and now presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Robredo urged her supporters—many of whom are still grieving the results of the May 9 vote—to accept the "decision of the majority" while making use of the movement her campaign has formed to resist deception.

She also addressed accusations and reports of election fraud without disputing the results of the elections so far.

"I ask you to be one with me in this—be determined not to waste all we've achieved so far, while we respect the voice of the many," she said.

She continued: "Truth is, it is not only around election time that you can discern wrong circumstances. It's not only about defective vote-counting machines or the reported incidents of vote-buying. Our largest threat and enemy—dominant even before the campaign period—a decades-long project that is the large and terrible machinery that spreads anger and lies."

"Ninakaw nito ng katotohanan, kaya ninakaw din ang kasaysayan, pati na ng kinabukasan. Disinpormasyon ang pinakamalaki nating kalaban," Robredo said. (This machinery stole the truth, stole history and stole the future."

Robredo has been identified as the foremost victim of campaign disinformation while her presidential rival, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as its top beneficiary.

Accused of whitewashing history through social media, Marcos, the heir of a dictatorial dynasty elected back into Malacañang, has earned a historic majority of 31 million votes against Robredo's 14 million, according to unofficial, partial data from the Commission on Elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

ANGAT BUHAY

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Abalos is a former mayor of Mandaluyong City and was most recently head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
With the team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, already showing hostility to reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation&rsquo;

‘Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation’

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Fabricated vote tallies and fake reports of candidate disqualifications were among false claims that spread online days before...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
When asked by reporters whether the painting is the original Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) or an imitation, Rodriguez...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement,1Sambayan said irregularities such as vote buying, voter disenfranchisement, vote counting machine malfunctions,...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting recently made rounds online as more of the country’s youth signed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE to propose nuclear, strategic petroleum reserves creation to next admin

DOE to propose nuclear, strategic petroleum reserves creation to next admin

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Days after the 2022 polls, the Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed that it will be suggesting to the new administration to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' SC, CHR appointees? Spox says up to Duterte team

Marcos' SC, CHR appointees? Spox says up to Duterte team

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Will Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, get to designate his first associate justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Protesters decry Marcos-Duterte win, poll-related anomalies

Protesters decry Marcos-Duterte win, poll-related anomalies

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Hundreds of protesters—including martial law survivors and young people—wore black clothes and held placards reading...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with