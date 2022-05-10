Robredo says consulting with experts on poll fraud claims

Vice President Leni Robredo gives a post-election statement from her home in Magarao, Camarines Sur on May 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Tuesday she is now consulting with experts on poll fraud claims surfacing online.

“Sinisimulan na namin ang pagkausap sa mga eksperto upang maaral nang husto ang mga ulat at alegasyon na nababasa natin sa social media,” Robredo said in a statement, promising that her camp will release the findings of this soon.

(We are starting to speak to experts to thoroughly study reports and allegations we are reading on social media.)

Robredo is projected to lose the elections to archrival former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos who has amassed an insurmountable lead of 16 million votes, according to partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections transparency server.

But some of her supporters — particularly from progressive groups — are not giving up just yet as they surrounded the Comelec headquarters in Manila to reject Marcos’ apparent victory as they claimed massive poll fraud over some hitches on election day.

These include the malfunctioning of SD cards and some 1,800 vote-counting machines. The rapid transmission of votes which revealed the preliminary results of the highly divisive election at an unprecedented speed also raised eyebrows for some. Then there were also reports of people still voting when transmissions began.

The Comelec, however, dismissed these allegations of poll fraud, saying they are ready to face any investigation.

In a message at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Robredo called on her supporters to join her in fighting for her lifelong advocacies and for them not to dismantle the movement that they have created.

But she also acknowledged, while not directly conceding, that the voice of the people is becoming “clearer and clearer” and that this should be listened to.