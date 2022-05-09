Unofficial election tally shows Marcos early lead

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr votes at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:02 p.m.) — An unofficial and partial tally of votes cast in Monday's polls showed former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos taking a strong early lead.

As of 9:32 p.m., the unofficial tally of partial results showed Marcos with 21,725,982 votes and his closest competitor, Vice President Leni Robredo, with 10,282,280 votes. The figures were based on 66.1% of votes transmitted.

The presidential race has shaped into a two-way race between the former senator and his archrival Robredo.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao had 1,974,234 votes, Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko' Domagoso had 1,418,809 votes, and Sen. Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson had 679,229 votes, according to the partial and unofficial tally.

The camp of Marcos said they are viewing the transmission of partial results with “guarded optimism.”

“Di kami magpapahinga hangga’t di nagsta-stabilize ‘yung transmission of election results from the precinct level,” Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in an interview with CNN Philippines Monday evening.

(We’re not going to rest until the transmission of election results from precinct level is stabilized.)

Sara leads VP race

In the vice presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was leading with 21,399,912 votes.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan had 6,506,755 votes, Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto had 5,869,972 votes, physician Willie Ong had 1,432,778 votes, and Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Partylist) had 158,922 votes.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio ran on a vague campaign to “unify" the Philippines.

The return of the Marcoses to Malacañang nearly 40 years after the patriarch was ousted by the People Power Revolution completes the rehabilitation of the family brand.

Around 67 million people registered to cast their ballots in an election seen to make or break the country’s fragile democracy.

The election day saw vote counting machine malfunctions and technical difficulties. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.