^

Headlines

Unofficial election tally shows Marcos early lead

Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 8:42pm
Unofficial election tally shows Marcos early lead
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr votes at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:02 p.m.) — An unofficial and partial tally of votes cast in Monday's polls showed former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos taking a strong early lead. 

As of 9:32 p.m., the unofficial tally of partial results showed Marcos with 21,725,982 votes and his closest competitor, Vice President Leni Robredo, with 10,282,280 votes. The figures were based on 66.1% of votes transmitted.

The presidential race has shaped into a two-way race between the former senator and his archrival Robredo.  

Sen. Manny Pacquiao had 1,974,234 votes, Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko' Domagoso had 1,418,809 votes, and Sen. Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson had 679,229 votes, according to the partial and unofficial tally. 

The camp of Marcos said they are viewing the transmission of partial results with “guarded optimism.”

“Di kami magpapahinga hangga’t di nagsta-stabilize ‘yung transmission of election results from the precinct level,” Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in an interview with CNN Philippines Monday evening.

(We’re not going to rest until the transmission of election results from precinct level is stabilized.)

Sara leads VP race 

In the vice presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was leading with 21,399,912 votes.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan had 6,506,755 votes, Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto had 5,869,972 votes, physician Willie Ong had 1,432,778 votes, and Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Partylist) had 158,922 votes.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio ran on a vague campaign to “unify" the Philippines.

The return of the Marcoses to Malacañang nearly 40 years after the patriarch was ousted by the People Power Revolution completes the rehabilitation of the family brand.

Around 67 million people registered to cast their ballots in an election seen to make or break the country’s fragile democracy.

The election day saw vote counting machine malfunctions and technical difficulties. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LENI ROBREDO

SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
In an update to reporters at 10:27 a.m., Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said 1,867 vote counting machines...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

19 hours ago
Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalital said former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s camp claims might just be propaganda,...
Headlines
fbtw
No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur &mdash; Comelec

No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur — Comelec

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Social media posts about an individual receiving a mismatched vote receipt in Narvacan in Ilocos Sur have been circulati...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

35 minutes ago
With 16,441,195 votes recorded so far, Padilla of the administration PDP-Laban party led Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) who...
Headlines
fbtw
National Board of Canvassers suspends session, proceedings to resume Tuesday

National Board of Canvassers suspends session, proceedings to resume Tuesday

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers, suspended proceedings on Monday because they were...
Headlines
fbtw
'Isolated' shootings, election violence rock countryside on election day

'Isolated' shootings, election violence rock countryside on election day

2 hours ago
"Generally, what's important is the AFP and the PNP have laid down their security measures and we're able to react immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
With less than two hours left on election day, calls for extension resound amid delays

With less than two hours left on election day, calls for extension resound amid delays

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"This delay is not the fault of the voters - most of the time is spent in the queue. Let us give the opportunity to all our...
Headlines
fbtw
Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I've been voting here for so long. This is the first time this has happened," she said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with