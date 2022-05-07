^

Grace Poe endorses AP Partylist as Coco Martin goes to Pangasinan with Task Force 164

Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 5:34pm
PANGASINAN, Philippines (As released) — Sen. Grace Poe has endorsed AP Partylist days before the May 9 polls.

In a videotaped statement, Poe conveyed her support and asked the public to vote for AP Partylist. 

She also vouched for AP Partylist first nominee Rep. Ronnie Ong, whom she personally knows to be "matulungin, sinsero, at marami nang nagawa."

"Kailangan po natin (si Rep. Ong) sa Kongreso," Poe said. She worked with Ong when the latter had been affiliated with another partylist.

 AP Partylist Rep. Ronnie Ong expressed his heartfelt thanks to Poe with her endorsement of the partylist recorded on video. Ong said that he looks up to Poe whom he considers as one of the most dedicated and hardworking legislators in the Senate. 

Meanwhile, Coco Martin continued to garner awareness and support for AP Partylist with a recent visit to Pangasinan last April 30. Martin was accompanied by Task Force 164 and started their Pangisanan leg with a visit to Calasio and ended the day at Sta. Barbara. 

Task Force 164 is composed of Michael de Mesa, Angel Aquino, Raymart Santiago, John Prats, John Medina and Marc Solis. Despite the heat of the sun, the Pangisinense crowd patiently waited for their idol's arrival. But it wasnt just the heat that had temperatures rising as Coco Martin wowed the crowd with his performance of several songs with singer rappers Smugglaz, Bassilyo and Sisa. Pangasinan Rep. Rachel Baby Arenas and Dep. Speaker Baby Arenas gladly hosted the Task Force 164 with Coco Martin and Rep. Ronnie Ong. Arenas was thankful that her fellow Pangasinenses were able to meet Coco Martin and expressed support for AP Partylist along with Sta. Barbara Mayor Joel Delos Santos. Coco Martin was equally happy to have been able to visit Pangasinan and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Arenas family for the warm welcome of the AP Partylist Team. 

To know more about the programs and initiatives of AP Partylist, visit and follow their social media pages: appartytist on Instagram and Twitter; APPartylist on Facebook and Youtube; and the.ap.partylist on TikTok. #
 

COCO MARTIN

GRACE POE
Philstar
