BG party-list 108 to support labor reform

The Philippine Star
May 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Alelee Aguilar-Andanar.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bisaya Gyud party-list 108 on Sunday stressed its support for the country’s much needed labor reforms that would further promote the welfare of Filipino workers.

BG party-list first nominee Alelee Aguilar-Andanar hailed Filipino workers for their industry, sacrifices and perseverance to work despite the health crisis. She recognized that the hard work of Filipinos has been one of the keys to the country’s economic recovery.

“Hindi lang po dito sa bansa kilala ang galing at dedikasyon ng ating mga manggagawa, kundi sa buong mundo, lalo na ngayong pandemya. Ang ating mga manggagawa ang nasa frontline para labanan ang COVID-19. Ang ating mga manggagawa rin ang tumataguyod sa ating bansa para unti-unting makabangon mula sa pandemya. Salamat sa kabayanihan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino,” Andanar said.

She also committed to prioritize legislation that would help the labor sector once elected.

Andanar has previously expressed support for the continuation of the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build program in order to sustain job opportunities in the country.

BG party-list 108, the first and only party-list openly endorsed by President Duterte, has also vowed to continue other landmark policies of the administration that will help poor and marginalized Filipino families uplift their lives through addressing key concerns in food, shelter, education and security.

