NBI cybercrime division investigating fake sex videos of Robredo daughters

Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 3:32pm
File photo shows the facade of the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The anti-cybercrime division of the National Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a probe into the fake sex videos of Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughters circulating online, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“The cybercrime division is now working on it. I have also directed the NBI to file the appropriate charges, if warranted by the evidence, against those who may be found responsible for these malicious acts,” Guevarra said in a text message shared to reporters.

He said he has ordered the NBI to investigate these alleged lewd videos even before Aika and Tricia wrote to the bureau asking for a probe. 

However, Guevarra said that he did not release a formal order on the matter and only “directed the NBI to look into these two cases and other similar cases.”

The justice chief added that perpetrators may face raps for gender-based sexual harassment under the Safe Spaces Act.

The vice president’s camp has dismissed the fabricated sex videos as "distractions" to her campaign and is studying possible raps against those involved.

Robredo, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration accounts on social media since she was elected to her current post in 2016 when she defeated former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

