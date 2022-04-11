^

Robredo camp slams sex tape allegations involving daughter, urges supporters to 'hold the line'

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 5:26pm
Robredo camp slams sex tape allegations involving daughter, urges supporters to 'hold the line'
Vice President Leni Robredo poses for a photo with her daughters, Aika, Tricia and Jillian, after reuniting with them following their 14-day quarantine.
Release / Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President slammed rumors of an alleged sex video involving one of the daughters of Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo, saying it was mulling legal action over the circulating screenshots. 

This comes after screenshots of Google search result links to the supposedly leaked sex video began circulating around social media, primarily among account supporting the campaign of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late ousted dictator who is also running for president. 

"This is a malicious fabrication and we have reported it to the platforms concerned to have it taken down. Our lawyers are studying our options for legal action," Robredo's spokesperson, lawyer Barry Guttierez, said in a statement sent to media Monday afternoon.

"The deeper goal of this tactic is for us to be overwhelmed with frustration and lose our cool on social media. For us to quarrel with people so that we are not able to convert."

In response to the claims, Robredo also wrote on Twitter: "[The] best antidote to fake news is the truth. Let us not lose focus. Let us continue doing good. This is how I survived the last six years."

READ: Robredo hits 'fake news' purveyors: Stop spreading lies in times of crisis

The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration accounts on social media since she was elected to her current post in 2016 when she defeated Marcos.

In past months, Robredo has been on the receiving end of fake news created by accounts supporting Marcos' campaign.

This is also not the first time the Vice President's daughters were targeted by fake news.

Earlier in January, pro-administration bloggers and influencers made up the claim that one of Robredo's daughters allegedly jumped quarantine and went home directly after arriving in Manila from New York City. 

"It takes a special kind of evil to resort to misogynistic attacks against the kids. Is this the kind of politics we want for our children?" human rights lawyer and senatorial candidate Chel Diokno also said in a tweet earlier that day. 

"We call on Google to remove these links immediately and to pro-actively prevent any more links containing the same abhorrent misogynostic attacks to be published. Google should not allow itself to be used for crimes against women."

FACT CHECK: Robredo’s daughter did not skip quarantine

Gutierrez called on supporters of the Vice President to hold fast and not lose their temper when engaging with supporters of other candidates who might bring up the video in conversations. 

"Our supporters should see this for what it is: A distraction. This is a direct and vile response to the momentum we continue to gain. It won’t yield votes for those who are spreading it," he said. "That's why the correct response here is for us to hold the line in love. Be firm but kind in correcting disinformation, even if it's this shameless."

"This is clearly a crime. And the way to defeat these once and for all: Let's win the election, fix the system, and hold those who spread it accountable," he also said. — Franco Luna 

