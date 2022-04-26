^

Fearing others might be targeted with fake sex videos, Tricia Robredo asks NBI to go after culprits

April 26, 2022 | 5:46pm
Fearing others might be targeted with fake sex videos, Tricia Robredo asks NBI to go after culprits
Vice President Leni Robredo poses for a photo with her daughters, Aika, Tricia and Jillian, after reuniting with them following their 14-day quarantine.
Release / Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — Another daughter of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the National Bureau of Investigation for help in tracking down the people behind the fake sex videos of her being circulated online.

In a letter to the NBI dated April 21, 2022, Tricia Robredo said through her lawyer that “if these perpetrators are not unmasked and prosecuted before the courts, other persons might be subjected to the same vicious and criminal acts.”

The younger Robredo hopes that the NBI can identify the first post, usernames and accounts and other details of the perpetrators so she can press charges against them.

She also included an initial list of links that the NBI may find useful in its probe and eventual prosecution of those involved.

Safe Spaces Act

One of her lawyers, Pinky Bernabe, said those behind the spread of the fake videos can be charged for gender-based online sexual harassment under Republic Act No. 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act.

Bernabe said the mere use of Tricia’s name in these posts is tantamount to a violation of the said law.

Tricia’s letter to the NBI came three days after her sister Aika’s letter to the same agency also requesting to investigate the fake lewd videos of her online.

The vice president’s camp has dismissed the fabricated sex videos as "distractions" to her campaign and is studying possible raps against those involved.

The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration accounts on social media since she was elected to her current post in 2016 when she defeated former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. — Xave Gregorio

