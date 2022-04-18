^

Headlines

DOH: 1,674 new COVID-19 cases logged from April 11 to 17

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 4:37pm
DOH: 1,674 new COVID-19 cases logged from April 11 to 17
Commuters queue to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel at Ortigas EDSA Station as MRT-3 halt operations for maintenance on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 1,674 new COVID-19 cases from April 11 to 17, which was 12% lower than a week earlier, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily case average during that period was 239, the DOH said in a bulletin. Of the additional infections, only one patient was tagged as severe or critical. 

Since the pandemic started, local health authorities have registered over 3.68 million coronavirus infections.

There are currently 664 patients with severe or critical illness, which represent 11.5% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

According to the agency, 15.8% of 2,842 intensive care unit beds have been utilized as of April 17, while 16.9% of 24,645 non-ICU beds have been used.

The DOH also reported 200 additional deaths from the respiratory illness. Of the fatalities, 51 occurred this month.

Last week, the DOH warned there could be half a million active cases in Metro Manila by mid-May if people continue to disregard public health safeguards.

More than half of the country, including the capital region, will stay under the most relaxed coronavirus alert level until the end of April.

Rajendra Yadav, acting World Health Organization country representative, said local governments need to scale up efforts to bring vaccination services to communities and exceed immunization targets to help slow the transmission of the virus.

More than 66.85 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, only 12.64 million individuals have gotten booster shots.

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

8 hours ago
The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that the next administration will succeed in talking peace with communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program

PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"How come we already have 5,000 policemen that were already dismissed for various infractions? How come we see that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

1 hour ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Acting WHO representative to the Philippines Rajendra Yadav stressed the country’s resources should go to measures that...
Headlines
fbtw
Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton

Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Authorities vowed they will continue rescue and retrieval operations for victims of Tropical Cyclone Agaton that dumped rains...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Most parts of the country are forecast to experience fair weather in the next three days or most likely for the rest of the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief&rsquo;s term might be extended?

PNP chief’s term might be extended?

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
President Duterte may extend the term of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, which ends on the eve of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with