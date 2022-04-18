DOH: 1,674 new COVID-19 cases logged from April 11 to 17

Commuters queue to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel at Ortigas EDSA Station as MRT-3 halt operations for maintenance on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 1,674 new COVID-19 cases from April 11 to 17, which was 12% lower than a week earlier, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily case average during that period was 239, the DOH said in a bulletin. Of the additional infections, only one patient was tagged as severe or critical.

Since the pandemic started, local health authorities have registered over 3.68 million coronavirus infections.

There are currently 664 patients with severe or critical illness, which represent 11.5% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

According to the agency, 15.8% of 2,842 intensive care unit beds have been utilized as of April 17, while 16.9% of 24,645 non-ICU beds have been used.

The DOH also reported 200 additional deaths from the respiratory illness. Of the fatalities, 51 occurred this month.

Last week, the DOH warned there could be half a million active cases in Metro Manila by mid-May if people continue to disregard public health safeguards.

More than half of the country, including the capital region, will stay under the most relaxed coronavirus alert level until the end of April.

Rajendra Yadav, acting World Health Organization country representative, said local governments need to scale up efforts to bring vaccination services to communities and exceed immunization targets to help slow the transmission of the virus.

More than 66.85 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, only 12.64 million individuals have gotten booster shots.