^

Headlines

IATF adopts 10-point policy agenda for economic recovery

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 5:01pm
IATF adopts 10-point policy agenda for economic recovery
Vendors selling heart-shaped ballons wait for customers at a flower street during Valentine's Day in Manila on February 14, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task force has adopted a ten-point policy agenda that aims to sustain the economic recovery from the pandemic and has ordered state agencies to ensure that all programs are consistent with its principles.

The decision is contained in Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Resolution No. 166 issued last Tuesday and is in line with Executive Order No. 166 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last month.

Duterte's executive order approved the policy agenda, which outlines measures that seek to strengthen healthcare capacity, reopen the economy, and prepare the country for future pandemics, among other objectives.  

"In this regard, all government agencies are directed to ensure all related policies, measures and programs are aligned with the ten-point policy agenda. Local government units are likewise enjoined to adopt the same policies, measures and programs," the IATF resolution read.

The National Economic and Development Authority was tasked to ensure, monitor and report about the compliance of government agencies with the policy agenda.

The ten principles of the economic recovery policy agenda are:

  • strengthen healthcare capacity
  • accelerate and expand the vaccination program
  • further reopen the economy and expand public transport capacity
  • resume face-to-face learning
  • reduce restrictions on domestic travel and standardize local governments' requirements
  • relax requirements for international travel
  • accelerate digital transformation through legislative measures
  • provide for enhanced and flexible emergency measures through legislation
  • shift the focus of decision-making and government reporting to more useful and empowering metrics
  • and medium-term protection for pandemic resilience.

The IATF has also adopted the recommendation of its data analytics sub-technical working group for workplaces to continue reporting COVID-19 cases to their respective local epidemiology and surveillance units pending the completion of the pilot implementation of the sentinel surveillance systems.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'
play

Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'

7 hours ago
The campaign of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused Vice President Leni Robredo of spreading lies in...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines

LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines

9 hours ago
Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, weakened into a low pressure area Tuesday evening but it will...
Headlines
fbtw
Calida casts doubt on Comelec with SC filing 'to ensure 2022 polls integrity'

Calida casts doubt on Comelec with SC filing 'to ensure 2022 polls integrity'

5 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General again moves against its statutory client Commission on Elections, this time seeking the...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno supporters group joins Robredo&rsquo;s 'pink' wave after attempts of unification

Isko Moreno supporters group joins Robredo’s 'pink' wave after attempts of unification

1 day ago
IM Pilipinas switches support to vice president Leni Robredo's presidential bid, dropping Manila mayor Isko Moreno, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippine journalists continue to face harassment &mdash; US State Department report

Philippine journalists continue to face harassment — US State Department report

34 minutes ago
The report, however, said that Philippine media remained generally free to voice their criticism of the government. ...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine officials under pressure not to work with human rights orgs &mdash; US report

Philippine officials under pressure not to work with human rights orgs — US report

1 hour ago
The 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices noted that human rights groups operated in the country, investigating and...
Headlines
fbtw
'Impunity remained': US report shows drug-related killings continue in Philippines

'Impunity remained': US report shows drug-related killings continue in Philippines

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The US state department's 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices listed significant human rights issues in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
61 years since Gagarin flight, space tech and research within reach for Filipinos

61 years since Gagarin flight, space tech and research within reach for Filipinos

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
"Space technology doesn't need to be far out and out of this world...It doesn't have to be something high-level which ordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: 'Drug war' case review includes missing, falsified death certificates

DOJ: 'Drug war' case review includes missing, falsified death certificates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice will include the reported falsification of some death certificates of victims of the Duterte government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with